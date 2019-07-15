Bianca Devins: Photos of Utica Teen’s Body Posted on Instagram After Murder

Bianca Devins was a 17-year-old girl from Utica, New York, who was murdered on July 14. Photos of Bianca’s body were posted on social media after her death by the suspected killer, a 22-year-old New York man identified by his family as Brandon Clark, who also goes by Brandon Kuwaliski. Heavy is not publishing the gruesome photos posted to Instagram or linking to them.

Clark was taken into police custody as he attempted to kill himself, according to the Utica Police Department. Authorities have not officially identified Bianca Devins and Brandon Clark, but Heavy has confirmed their identities through multiple sources. Devins was a recent high school graduate.

Despite reports that Devins met her suspected killer online, Devins’ sister says the suspect was a family friend. Police called the killing a “possible domestic incident,” WKTV reports. Utica Police said they received a call about 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, that led them to the crime scene.

“We got a call from one of the parents that was concerned about some things that were occurring in the relationship at this point,” Utica Police Lieutenant Bryan Coromato told WKTV. “At this point that call along with what occurred is still under investigation so we have nothing further to release at this point on that.”

Bianca Devins’ sister wrote on Instagram, “it wasn’t just an ‘internet boyfriend’ this was a close family friend whom we’ve met and trusted so much. I do not want false information being spread around.”

The homicide gained local attention Sunday morning because the crime scene delayed the start of the Boilermaker Road Race. But on social media, the graphic images posted on Instagram by the suspect began to spread quickly. The photos have since been taken down from the suspect’s Instagram page, but have been reposted elsewhere.

Bianca Devins’ Sister Posted a Tribute to Her on Instagram Calling Her ‘the Best Sister Anyone Could’ve Ever Asked For’ & Her Stepmom Expressed Outrage Over People Sharing Photos of Bianca’s Death

Bianca Devins’ sister, Olivia Devins, confirmed on Instagram that Bianca was the victim of the Utica murder. She wrote, “I hate that I have to write this. I hate knowing you’re not going to ever come back home. You were the best sister anyone could’ve ever asked for. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for being the best sister I could ever imagine. Thank you for always protecting me and sticking up for me. I am going to do this for you. Every day I’m going to do my best and I’m going to get through this thing called life and do it all for you. Rest easy, I love you so much forever and always.”

On Facebook, Bianca Devins’ stepmother, Kaleigh, expressed her family’s outrage at people who have reshared the graphic images of Bianca’s death on social media. She encouraged people to not post the photos online out of respect to Bianca’s family.

“It is absolutely disgusting that people are sharing, screenshoting the pictures of Bianca’s (tragic) death!!

Wtf is wrong with you people!!??,” she wrote on Monday. “I have seen the pictures. I will FORVER have those images in my mind when I think of her. When I close my eyes, those images haunt me. How about we have some fucking consideration for her Mother, Sister, Step sisters and brother, Step Mother and Step Father, her Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Newphews and her friends. How about we have some f*cking consideration FOR HER!!!”

She added, “Imagine sitting there, in disbelief and praying to God that this is all some mistake and that your baby will walk through the door any minute. Now imagine seeing those pictures and having everything in you break. Imagine not even being able to yell out and scream or cry because your soul has now just been broken. Instead of repeatedly sharing and it saving these sick pictures, you report them so they can be taken down. And instead you post about what a beautiful young woman she was.”

The Suspect in Bianca’s Death Was Taken to a Local Hospital in Critical Condition After Police Found Him With ‘Significant Cuts & Lacerations’

Brandon Clark, the 22-year-old suspect in Bianca Devins’ murder, remains hospitalized in critical condition. According to WSYR-TV, Utica Police found Clark on Poe Street about 7 a.m. Sunday, July 14, outside of an SUV. He had said he was suicidal and told police he had killed his girlfriend and was going to harm himself with a knife, the news station reports. Police said they were able to stop him and he was taken into custody before being brought to the hospital with “significant cuts and lacerations.”

Officers then found Bianca Devins dead near the SUV. Police said a sharp object was used in the killing, but did not provide any other details, saying the homicide remains under investigation. Police have not commented about the photos posted to social media after the killing. The extremely gruesome photos show Bianca Devins’ partially decapitated body covered in blood and apparent stab wounds.

Clark also posted photos of himself, showing his bloody arms and cuts, and a photo next to Devins’ covered body with the caption, “I’m sorry Bianca.” He had earlier shared an Instagram photo while driving saying “Her comes Hell. It’s redemption, right?”

His Instagram account, @yesjuliet, has been deleted.

Clark was taken to St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System and was in surgery Sunday morning, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported.

According to NBC New York, police said the suspect was out of surgery by Monday, but was sedated and could not speak to officers. Charges have not been filed yet.

On Facebook, where Clark uses the name Brandon Kuwaliski, he wrote, “I’m ending it today. I’m sorry to all the family and friends who wanted me to achieve. I love you all.”

Clark’s brother, James Ward, confirmed on Instagram that Brandon was the suspect in Devins’ death. He wrote, “Shoutout to all the people who target someone’s family and blame them for a persons decisions. Nothing better than waking up at 4am to find out your brother killed someone and tried to kill himself, and when you’re trying to understand and comprehend how the person you looked up to, and taught you so much is responsible for such a horrible act, and people proceed to go out and blame you for what he did.”

He added, “So here I am stationed in Alaska for military service wanting nothing more than to wake up and be back home hoping this is some sick twisted nightmare, instead I’m all the way across the country. I’m deeply sorry something like this came from my family and my heart goes out for the family of the victim, but think about when his little sister and brothers find out what a disgusting thing he’s done, and get blamed for it. They’re kids.”

Bianca Devins Was a Model & an ‘EGirl’ Who Posted on Instagram & Tumblr

Bianca Devins recently graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica, New York. She worked as a model and was an “egirl,” who frequently posted photos on Instagram and Tumblr. She had at least two active Instagram profiles, under the names beegtfo and escty. Friends have also said she was active in gaming and other online communities, including on gamer Discord chats and on 4Chan.

Bianca Devins stepmother wrote on Facebook, “Bianca was a lot of things to so many people. She was young and beautiful and so full of live. She had been through hell and back conquering her own mental illness and she won. She was getting better. Fighting everyday. She was happy. She had just graduated. She wanted to continue her schooling so that she could help people, like her, whom no one else wanted to help. She was so loved and it breaks our hearts not knowing if she ever realized just how loved she was. Even in her deepest, darkest, lowest points, she somehow managed to help so many people who were battling their own demons.”

A family friend wrote on Facebook, “Bianca was a beautiful person, inside and out! She was a such fighter and accomplished what she needed to. She was such a beauty….. gorgeous eyes and bright smile. She could light of the room.”

Another wrote, “I got sick to my stomach and the pics scared me but all I can think is how beautiful and full of life she was and how bubbly and caring she was, she was an amazing person and still is regardless of what happened and I will always remember her for that so thank you Bianca R.I.P”

A Vigil Has Been Planned for Monday Night to Remember Bianca Devins & Celebrate Her Life

A candlelight vigil has been planned for Monday night, July 15, in Utica to remember Bianca Devins and to celebrate her life, her family says.

“Please join us tomorrow night for a candle light vigil in honor of Bianca! We are only asking that no one speaks about what happened to her… But instead join us in remembering the beautiful person she was,” her stepmother wrote on Facebook. “The swings at The Parkway Park. 8pm. (The corner of Parkway and Oneida) Everyone is welcome to bring candles. Let’s light up the park, like she lit up our lives!”

#RIPBianca Was Trending on Twitter as People Reacted to Her Death & the Horrific Aftermath

On Monday, #RIPBianca was trending on Twitter as social media users reacted to her tragic death and the horrific aftermath of the photos being shared on Instagram and elsewhere online.

On Twitter user, Celia, tweeted, “There are SO MANY MEN #onhere that think their harassment & abuse on this website is harmless. They don’t do anything about it &, in fact, many of them encourage it by sharing screenshots of people’s job’s & other personal information like it’s no big deal. IT IS A BIG DEAL.”

Brianna Wu, a video game developer and political candidate, tweeted, “‘It’s just online! Women should ignore the abuse,’ they say. Well, it’s not online anymore. …There’s something deeply wrong with what we’ve built. #ripbianca”

Actor Jimmy Wong wrote, “Christina Grimmie was murdered by an obsessed fan three years ago. Another one broke into Meg Turney/Gavin Free’s home with a shotgun last year. Now, tragically, #ripbianca. Thousands of women die to rejection violence every year. This is a real issue, and we cannot ignore it.”

Rob Gavagan tweeted, “It’s disgusting how much harder women have it in relationships. Dealing with abusers & stalkers affects all genders, but women get the most. They’re almost always the ones who get targeted and brutally murdered due to the absolute horribleness of insane, worthless men. #ripbianca.”

READ NEXT: 26-Year-Old Woman Murdered During Her Lunch Break