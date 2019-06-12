Carolyn Byington: New Jersey Woman’s Death Investigated as Murder

Carolyn Byington was found dead in her New Jersey apartment in an apparent murder. Police say they are investigating the 26-year-old woman’s death in Plainsboro as a homicide after her body was discovered on Monday, June 10.

Byington’s death and the ongoing investigation was announced by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Plainsboro Police Department in a press release on June 11. No suspects have been publicly identified and it is not clear if police are looking for someone in connection to the crime.

“Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief Fred Travener of the Plainsboro Police Department said today that police are investigating the death of a Plainsboro woman,” the press release said. “Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro was found deceased in her home on Monday, June 10, 2019.”

Byington was a New Jersey native who worked at a marketing and advertising company:

Byington Was Found Dead by Police Conducting a Welfare Check & Few Details About the Case Have Been Made Public So Far

Carolyn Byington was found dead Monday evening by Plainsboro Police Department officers. “The Plainsboro Police responded to the home after they were asked by coworkers to do a wellness check on the victim at approximately 5:57 p.m. Upon arrival the police found the victim deceased in her apartment. She was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.,” authorities said in the press release.

Byington had lived in the apartment on Hunters Glen Drive since 2016, according to public records. She appears to have been living alone.

“An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of death a homicide,” the press release said. The cause of death has not been made public. Few other details about the case have been released.

Neighbors told WABC-TV they heard faint screams coming from the apartment Monday afternoon, along with what they thought was furniture moving, but did not see anyone leave.

“The woman’s death is being investigated by Detective Tim McMahon of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office,” authorities said. “The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McMahon at 609-799-2333 ext. 1627, or Detective Abromaitis at 732-745-4436.​”

She Worked as a Senior Associate at the Marketing & Advertising Firm Engine US

Carolyn Byington worked at the New York City-based marketing and advertising firm Engine US at its office in Princeton, New Jersey, according to her Linkedin profile. Byington was a senior associate in project management and had been in that role since May 2017. She previously was an associate in project management from February 2016 to April 2017 at the same company.

The company said in a statement, “Engine is in mourning over this shocking, senseless tragedy. Carolyn was deeply cared about by her colleagues. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

Byington previously worked as a financial operations assistant at Crum & Forster Enterprise in Morristown, New Jersey, from 2015 to 2016, and was an intern at Impact 100 Garden State, Merrill Lynch, nVision NYC and Novita’.

Byington Grew Up in Basing Ridge, New Jersey, & Graduated From Lafayette College

Carolyn Byington grew up in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and graduated from Ridge High School in 2011. She is survived by her parents, Robert Byington and Jennifer Byington, and her younger sister.

Byington graduated from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania in 2015 with degrees in international affairs and anthropology and sociology. She also spent a year studying abroad in Japan and was an English teaching assistant while studying there.

Byington has been involved in the Junior League of Greater Princeton since August 2016. While at Lafayette, Byington was an event coordinator for the American Cancer Society for three years and was a senior interviewer in admissions.

READ NEXT: Florida Teacher Smiles in Her Mugshot After Stabbing Her Husband: Cops