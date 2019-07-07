Debby Ryan Shuts Off Instagram Comments After Cameron Boyce’s Death

Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce’s Jessie co-star, has shut off the Instagram comments on her four most recent Instagram posts in the wake of Cameron Boyce’s death.

As of 12:45 p.m. central time on July 7, 2019, Debby had not yet made a comment herself on the tragic death of Boyce, 20, who died of a seizure in his sleep from an ongoing medical condition, according to a statement his family gave to ABC News, which broke the news of his passing in the early morning hours of July 7, 2019. On Jessie, in what is probably Cameron’s best known role, he played Luke Ross alongside Debby Ryan.

After the news broke, around midnight on the west coast, people started to fill Ryan’s Instagram comment threads with remarks about Cameron’s death. At some point after that time, she shut off the comment function for the four latest posts. Her most recent Instagram post shows her in a Fourth of July T-shirt.

On Twitter, Debby had last retweeted a July 5 post on the California earthquake. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said for Boyce’s family to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

People Are Still Commenting on Debby’s Older Posts About Cameron Boyce’s Untimely Death

Although Debby shut down the comments on her four most recent posts, she didn’t shut them down on older posts. As a result, people are still commenting about Cameron Boyce’s death on her Instagram page. Here are some of the other comments.

“Rip Cameron Boyce.”

“Cameron Boyce passed away 💔.”

“Say something about Cameron.”

“Can people please stop commenting rip Cameron, she turned off the comments for her recent posts for a reason.”

“I feel like all these comments shouldnt be said at all , maybe shes tryna process it like i still am. Please respect her and not post RIP CAMERON BOYCE.”

“Did u hear about Cameron?”

“Y’all need to stop commenting on the woman’s profile about the death of a close friend. Shame on you. Unless you’re giving condolences leave her be.”

“SHE’LL POST ABOUT CAMERON WHEN SHES READY! GIVE HER TIME.”

Other Co-Stars of Cameron Boyce Have Written Tributes After His Death

Other co-stars of the actor have already offered up heart breaking tributes to him. “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” wrote Skai Jackson. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

She followed that up with a post declaring her love for him.

The actor Adam Sandler, who starred with Boyce in the 2010 movie Grown Ups, spoke for many when he wrote: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny.”

“Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

