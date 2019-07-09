‘Naked’ Suspect Stabs Multiple People in Downtown Seattle Attack, Cops Say

There are multiple victims following a stabbing in downtown Seattle, close to Nordstrom’s corporate office, according to officials.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. local time on the morning of July 9. The attack has been described as “random” by officials.

The Seattle Police Department said that the stabbing occurred at 6th Avenue and Olive Way in the city. The suspect is in custody and “his clothing and knife recovered in the area.” Three people were injured, one a 75-year-old man, was being transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the neck, another, a 77-year-old man, was stabbed in the back. Both are in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center. A third man who was injured was treated at the scene but did not request to be transported to a hospital.

One of the victims was stabbed on the second floor of the Nordstrom store, another was found with wounds on the fifth floor of the building. In a blog regarding the shooting, the Seattle Police Department said “One of the victims ran into a nearby store while the suspect fled the scene.”

A 911 Dispatcher Referred to the Suspect as Being ‘Completely Naked’ Following the Attack

You can listen to 911 scanner traffic from the time of the stabbing here:

In the audio, you can hear a dispatcher refer to the suspect as a white male in his 30s and wearing a green shirt. In a subsequent update, the dispatcher says that the suspect is now “completely naked” and “completely nude.” One emergency responder says that one of the victims, a male, was stabbed in the back. Less than five minutes after the stabbing is first discussed, the dispatcher confirms that the suspect is in custody.

Breaking news: Reports of multiple stabbings in downtown Seattle’s Nordstrom #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/yOdlckysTr — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 9, 2019

The Nordstrom office is located at 1617 6th Avenue in Seattle. One witness said on Twitter that the incident occurred outside of the Nordstrom.

Seattle police says 75 year old transported to hospital, 2 others injured #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/nRZDutHZV3 — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 9, 2019

Appearantly there was a stabbing that occurred outside Nordstrom downtown pic.twitter.com/cwsokbefIU — 📸 HTD (@HTD_38) July 9, 2019

