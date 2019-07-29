Elderly Jewish Man Shot Four Times in North Miami Beach Synagogue Drive-By

An elderly Jewish man was shot four times in a drive-by shooting as he sat outside a North Miami Beach synagogue Sunday evening waiting for services.

According to Yeshiva World, the man in his mid-60s, identified as Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, was outside Young Israel of North Miami Beach waiting for mincha, or afternoon prayers, when six shots were fired from a dark colored car. Four of those shots hit the man in the legs.

Florida: Photo, Jewish man shot outside North Miami Beach synagogue, no arrests, motive unknown at this time, daven for Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah pic.twitter.com/vIqilbcere — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) July 29, 2019

The Jewish community ambulance service Hatzalah of Miami Dade was reported to have arrived first and the man was transported to Aventura Medical Center. Yeshiva World reports he is in stable condition.

Person Shot Outside Young Israel Of North Miami Beach https://t.co/oozMB5CNu3 — CrownHeights.info (@CHInfoNews) July 29, 2019

North Miami Beach Police told the outlet they are looking for a “dark colored Camaro or Impala.”

Hoping our colleagues in @myNMBPolice catch the perpetrator of the shooting outside of the Young Israel! — NYPD Shomrim Society (@NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI) July 29, 2019

Reportedly more details on the vehicle description will be made public after area security camera footage is reviewed.

Heard the shots two blocks from my home https://t.co/dHyIuV224G — Rabbi Matis (@rabbimatis) July 29, 2019

