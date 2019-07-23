Erika Andrea Gaytan Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erika Andrea Gaytan is a missing 29-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas. The mother of a 7-year-old boy was last seen at a concert on July 13 or the early morning hours of July 14, authorities and her family say. She was at the concert at the El Paso County Coliseum on a date, according to her family.

Police have released few details about the case, but say that Gaytan is considered an endangered missing person. In a statement, the El Paso Police Department said, “specific details will not be released because doing so could hinder the investigation.”

Gaytan’s family, including the father of her son, have been helping to lead the efforts to find her, and have asked the public to help by coming forward with any information about her disappearance. El Paso Police said she was last seen in a white dress. She has shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a piercing on her lower lip, police said. “Have you seen this person? If you have information please contact police at (915) 832-4400,” El Paso Police said on Facebook. They posted this photo of her that shows her in the white dress she wore to the concert on the last night she was seen:

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance of Erika Gaytan:

1. The Man Who Was on a Date With Erika Gaytan Told Police She Ordered an Uber Before She Vanished

Erika Gaytan attended the El Reencuentro Norteno concert at the El Paso County Coliseum the night of July 13 and was last seen by her date either late that night or early in the morning on July 14, according to El Paso Police.

The man she was on a date with, who has not been identified publicly by police, told investigators that Gaytan had ordered an Uber when he last saw her, KVIA-TV reports. He said he left the concert venue without her, according to the news station.

Gaytan’s friends told the news station that she had posted several photos from the concert on Facebook and appeared to be enjoying the night.

2. Police Say They Fear She ‘Could Be in Danger’

Police told the El Paso Times that Erika Gaytan could be in danger. Investigators have not released details about why they believe she could be at risk.

Investigators initially did not suspect foul play, but later said they are considering Gaytan an endangered missing person. The El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons unit uncovered “information that she could be in danger,” according to the El Paso Times.

3. Gaytan’s Family Say She Is a Good Mother Who Would Not Abandon Her 7-Year-Old Son

Erika Gaytan’s family and friends say it is not like her to disappear and abandon her 7-year-old son. Victor Renovato, the father of Gaytan’s son, told KFOX-TV that Gaytan is a “good mother.”

“The last time I spoke to her was, she texted me, she told me, ‘Can you send me a picture of my son in the movies?’ So, I went ahead, 9:30 p.m. That was the last text I got,” Renovato told the news station. “Anything she’s doing, she always has her phone. This is not like her. It’s not like her. When I have my son, she always calls me, she always texts me, she always calls me to talk to him.”

He said they haven’t told her son that she is missing yet.

“It’s been seven days. No mom. No nothing. He knows something is going on, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s a devastating week,” Renovato said. “She’s a really good mother. She’s been with my son, whatever he’s needed. My son loves her. So, she’s a really good person. The friendliest person that I could have met.”

Renovato said he is eager to help police find Gaytan. “I’m here, whatever they need. If it’s the police, the detectives, anybody who wants to talk to me, I’m more than happy to help out,” he told KFOX.

On Facebook, Gaytan goes by Andrea Gaytan. She says she is a graduate of Montwood High School in El Paso.

4. Her Family Started a GoFundMe Page to Hire a Private Investigator

Gaytan’s family has launched a GoFundMe to hire a private investigator to try to help find her. The father of her son wrote on Facebook, “Hope you guys can help let find my sons mom my son needs her 🙏🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢”

The GoFundMe was started by Edgar Gaytan, one of Erika’s relatives. He wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Help Us Find Erika A Gaytan She Was Last Seen On Sat 13 on A The Coliseum Of El Paso Tx. We Need a Private Investigator For Further Actions To Be Taken, Anything Would Help, Her Family Needs Her Specially Her baby Boy, Anything Would Help Please Even Just Info About Her.., PLEASE SHARE THE LINK WE APPRECIATE EVERYTHING THANK YOU”

A friend, Dali Cruz, wrote on Facebook, “Please help us bring her back home! We are all devastated with her disappearance. She doesn’t deserve to be missing. I hope my friend is found safely and re united with all of us that love her. Especially her baby boy!”

5. Police Say They Are Investigating Multiple Leads, but Have Not Revealed Many Details

Police told KVIA-TV on July 22 that they are following up on “multiple leads,” but did not release any other information because they do not want to jeopardize the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

READ NEXT: 26-Year-Old Woman Murdered During Her Lunch Break