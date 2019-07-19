Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty In Murder of Ethan Walker

Ethan Walker was a 21-year-old father who was murdered during a home invasion and robbery. Rapper Tay-K was found guilty in his murder Friday.

Ethan Matthew Walker was shot to death during a robbery gone awry. Tay-K, whose real name is Taymore McIntyre, was found guilty of murder in Walker’s death following a trial. The 19-year-old was also found guilty of aggravated robbery in the shooting and robbery of Zachary Beloate. Beloate was injured but survived.

McIntyre pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of aggravated robbery, related to two other victims in the house. He pleaded not guilty in the death of Walker and in the wounding of Beloate.

The jury deliberated for four hours over two days before returning the guilty verdict, according to the Star-Telegram. McIntyre faces five to 99 years or life in prison on each count.

McIntyre’s attorneys argued McIntyre had no part in the death of Walker, saying co-conspirator Latharian Merritt acted alone in the killing. Jeff Kearney, Reagan Wynn and Rhett Parham contended McIntyre only participated in the robbery and was not armed.

“It wasn’t part of the plan. The plan was robbery. Not killing,” Kearney told jurors doing closing arguments, according to the Star-Telegram.

Walker’s mother, Roberta Walker, said in previous testimony her son doted on his daughter, who was only 3 when her dad died.

“I had to tell her …. bad people came and hurt her daddy and that’s why they made her daddy go to heaven,” Roberta Walker said. “From time to time, I have to explain, ‘You still can’t see your daddy. No, Daddy doesn’t have a cellphone in heaven. You can’t talk to your daddy, but Daddy is watching over you.’”

A Twitter user wrote, “In the midst of this Tay K situation pls take time to remember the victims & their families.”