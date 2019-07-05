Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 5

Southern California is still rattling after a powerful earthquake struck during the July 4 holiday. Read on to see what scientists say the region should be prepared for next.

Millions of TV customers saw their favorite channels disappear during the holiday, and can expect them to stay dark for at least the next several days. We’ll explain why.

And West Virginia is mourning the loss of a native son, billionaire coal mining tycoon Chris Cline, following a helicopter crash that also reportedly claimed the life of his daughter.

TOP STORY: Aftershocks Rattle California & Communities Are Told to Prepare For Another Big One

Stay up-to-date with info on the M6.4 EQ that struck near Ridgecrest, CA yesterday here: https://t.co/0f21S7mR7w Also, Did You Feel It? Please let us know here: https://t.co/Sb4DkcaSu1 pic.twitter.com/I5ms3hYA7T — USGS (@USGS) July 5, 2019

Communities across Southern California have been rattling from more than 170 aftershocks following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4. The center of the quake was in Ridgecrest, which is located about 150 miles north of Los Angeles. It was the strongest earthquake the region has experienced in 20 years and the shaking could be felt as far away as Las Vegas and the greater Los Angeles area.

And the danger isn’t over yet. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey say the aftershocks are likely to continue for the next several days. The agency also says there is about a 1 in 10 chance that the region will experience another earthquake of magnitude 6.4 or larger in the next week. But there’s about an 80 percent chance of another earthquake that is magnitude 5 or higher.

The UGS estimated that the damage caused by Thursday’s quake could reach as high as $100 million. People took to social media to share videos of their homes and yards shaking, and pictures of the mess left behind as the quake spilled items off of shelves. See pictures and videos here, and a map of where the quake hit here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Billionaire Coal Tycoon & Philanthropist Chris Cline & 6 Others Die in Helicopter Crash

Chris Cline, a coal mining executive from West Virginia, was killed in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas on July 4 along with six other Americans. The names of all of the other victims have not yet been confirmed. Local media reported that one of Cline’s two daughters was also on board the helicopter, but did not specify which daughter.

The helicopter was reportedly traveling from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale because someone in the group had become ill. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Cline, 60, began working in a coal mine at age 15. At the time of his death, Cline operated more than 25 coal mining facilities in the Appalachian region and Illinois. He was also known for his philanthropic efforts in his home state and was a major donor to Marshall University. His net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. For more on the helicopter crash and Chris Cline, click here.

Cline was not married at the time of his death. His first wife passed away from cancer in 1987, and his second marriage ended in divorce in 2000. Cline previously dated Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of Tiger Woods.

OFF-BEAT: Millions of Americans Saw Their Favorite TV Channels Go Dark on July 4

Unfortunately, Nexstar has removed stations from some of our customers’ lineups. We want to get them back as soon as possible. Learn more here: https://t.co/TmAdMK8IHf — DIRECTV Service (@DIRECTVService) July 4, 2019

Millions of AT&T customers likely noticed yesterday that many of their favorite television channels had suddenly been blacked out, including broadcast channels NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox. It was not a power outage. The channels went dark because of a contract disagreement between the Nexstar Broadcasting Group and DirecTV & AT&T U-verse.

Nexstar removed the channels after the two sides failed to reach a financial agreement. According to USA Today, the blackout impacted more than 120 stations in 97 markets nationwide. AT&T has more than 24 million subscribers in the United States. Nexstar’s portfolio of TV channels reaches about 39 percent of U.S. households.

These types of disputes have occurred before and it is likely that the two sides will reach a deal in the coming days. On its website, AT&T advises customers to go to their local station’s website to watch content online. The major broadcast networks also typically have primetime shows available online or on an app. You can also access broadcast channels using a digital antenna.

To see how the blackout impacts your household, you can enter your zipcode here.

U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs in June, easing fears of a recession https://t.co/07MRZ7fjpu — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 5, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT: Video of a Tiger Chasing a Motorcycle Goes Viral

This would certainly be terrifying! A tiger was filmed chasing after motorcyclists in the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala, India. The big cat is seen running behind the bikers on the pavement, and gets very close, before veering off into the woods.

The video was shared by the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society. The group questioned on social media, “Is this how the Tiger Parks are managed in India?”

The Hindustan Times reported that the two people on the motorcycle were from the Forest Department. They had gone to check out the area after receiving reports of tiger sightings nearby.

