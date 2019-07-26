Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 26

Equifax owes American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars due to a massive data breach. Read on to see how you can claim your share of the settlement.

A petition to change the date of Halloween is picking up momentum online.

And Sony is building a small air conditioner that you can carry around in your shirt.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: How to Claim Your Money From the Equifax Breach

If your information was exposed in the #Equifax #databreach, you can now file a claim at https://t.co/uGo5UNvipC — FTC (@FTC) July 25, 2019

Nearly half of the U.S. population, approximately 147 million people, had their personal information compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach. We told you earlier this week that Equifax had reached an agreement with the federal government to settle the lawsuits that stemmed from the hack.

Equifax will pay up to $700 million, much of that going to individuals. If you personally spent time and money protecting yourself after the data breach, such as paying for credit monitoring, attorney fees or freezing accounts, then you are eligible for up to $20,000 from Equifax. If you did not take the above actions but were impacted, you can choose to sign up for 10 years of free credit monitoring, or a $125 cash payout.

The system for filing claims has now been set up. If you are not sure whether you were personally impacted by the Equifax data breach, click here to find out. To either submit a claim online or for instructions for mailing in a form, click here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: There’s a Petition to Move Halloween to the Last Saturday in October

Halloween is always celebrated on October 31. The holiday actually dates all the way back to an ancient Celtic celebration called Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season. It was believed that ghosts and other spiritual beings could interact with humans during this time. Revelers went from door-to-door asking for treats in exchange for a song or a prayer.

Our tradition of trick-or-treating stems from that. If October 31 falls on a weekday, that is typically when kids head out to ask for candy. But right now, there is a push to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October, regardless of the date. An online petition has more than 68,000 signatures so far and counting.

The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association. The organizers argue that making Halloween a weekend holiday would make it safer because kids could go trick-or-treating during daylight hours.

There’s just one major problem with this petition: Halloween is not a federal holiday. Even if the petition gets enough signatures to send it to the White House, the President can’t actually change the date of Halloween anyway. There are other steps he could theoretically take, though. Read more here.

OFF-BEAT: Sony Built a Wearable Air Conditioning Device

Sony is manufacturing a pocket-sized device that will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter: a wearable air conditioner! It’s called the Reon Pocket and is controlled via Bluetooth. Users have to wear an undershirt while using the device.

The Reon Pocket can apparently dramatically alter your body temperature. Gizmodo reports that the device can cool your body up to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, and warm you up about 14 degrees. (However, it is worth pointing out that you probably shouldn’t strive to change your temperature by that much, or risk making yourself sick).

Sony has been paying for the project with a crowdfunding campaign. It’s only available in Japan right now, but if it catches on, you might see it here in the United States in the future.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

New wildfires are developing in California, Oregon and Washington. Track the CA fires here and the northern fires here.

CA fires here here. A Turning Point USA employee was fired after putting a parody image of the presidential seal on the screen behind President Trump. The seal featured golf clubs and cash.

parody image The Apple credit card is expected to launch in August.

Critics say the Earnin app is taking advantage of users by operating like a payday lender.

An estimated 28 percent of engaged couples take on debt to pay for weddings.

CHECK THIS OUT: Airline Employee Dances His Heart Away & The Moment Goes Viral

This video will make you smile! An employee working on the tarmac at Nashville International Airport apparently was having a really good day, and decided to express his joy in dance!

A passenger named Suzanne Durham noticed the man, identified by American Airlines as crew chief Isiah Foster, dancing after she had settled into her seat. She recorded Foster and her video has been viewed more than 75,000 times.

Durham told ABC News, “He is magic and we need this kind of joy in our lives.”

