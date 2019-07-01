Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 1

Facebook is going to be watching what you post much more closely, according to top executive Sheryl Sandberg. Read on to see what sort of content she says will be banned going forward.

TOP STORY: Facebook is Stepping Up Its Game to Monitor ‘Harmful Content’

Facebook creates civil rights task force as review of policies continues https://t.co/rAaNq5DdMA pic.twitter.com/N34Pp2WokF — CNET (@CNET) July 1, 2019

It appears Facebook is going to monitor content more closely going forward, according to COO Sheryl Sandberg. She shared that its Civil Rights Task Force, which was created last year, would become a permanent fixture at the social media company.

Sandberg explained in a blog post yesterday that Facebook was committed to ensuring that the platform is a safe environment. She specifically noted that their updated policies would ban posts supporting white nationalism, prohibit ads and messages that intimidate or discourage people from voting, and prohibit advertisers from discriminating in their ads.

The new policies are also meant to curb dangerous actions, not just words. Sandberg wrote, “We also recently updated our policies so Facebook isn’t used to organize events that intimidate or harass people based on their race, religion, or other parts of their identity. We now ban posts from people who intend to bring weapons anywhere to intimidate or harass others, or who encourage people to do the same. Civil rights leaders first flagged this trend to us, and it’s exactly the type of content our policies are meant to protect against.”

She added, “We will continue listening to feedback from the civil rights community and address the important issues they’ve raised so Facebook can better protect and promote the civil rights of everyone who uses our services.”

You can read Sandberg’s full post here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Taylor Swift Says the Sale of Her Music Catalog to Executive Scooter Braun is Her ‘Worst Nightmare’

Taylor Swift is not happy. https://t.co/hLI67zKirQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2019

Music executive Scooter Braun, who is also the longtime manager of Justin Bieber, now owns Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums and the singer said she is “grossed out” over the news. Braun purchased the Big Machine Label Group, the record company Swift signed with when she was a teenager.

Swift accused Braun of bullying her in a message posted to Tumblr yesterday, which you can see here. She wrote, “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.

Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.”

Swift included a screengrab from Justin Bieber’s Instagram account as an example of bullying. In 2016, Bieber shared the image of himself on FaceTime with Braun and Kanye West days after the phone call leak Swift mentioned, with the caption, “Taylor Swift what up.”

Braun has not yet publicly commented, but Bieber took to Instagram to respond. He apologized for the 2016 post and said that Braun had nothing to do with it. He added, “I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you.”

After creating her 2017 album “Reputation,” Swift left Big Machine and signed with the Universal Music Group. Her next album, “Lover,” is scheduled to be released next month.

OFF-BEAT: Doctors Warn About Parasites in the Swimming Pool

It only takes one person having diarrhea in the water to contaminate all of the water in a pool. Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. Learn more this summer: https://t.co/PaMsqZKT3F. pic.twitter.com/zF6tehFmaD — CDC (@CDCgov) June 27, 2019

Do your best not to swallow the water in the swimming pool. Health officials say more people are being infected with the parasite “Cryptosporidium,” or crypto, which can enter the body through contaminated water.

The Centers for Disease Control says the number of infections has risen by about 13 percent every year since 2009. July and August are the peak months for infection.

Crypto causes watery diarrhea that can last for up to three weeks. The parasite is spread through feces, which is why parents are warned not to bring their children to the public swimming pool or to daycare centers if they have diarrhea.

The parasite is also spread by animals, specifically cattle. Doctors recommend thoroughly washing your hands after touching livestock.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Dangerous storms and damaging winds are pounding the midwest and northwest. @Ginger_Zee has the latest on where severe weather will strike. https://t.co/hG7EfDglNi pic.twitter.com/kzDVgbyvyQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 1, 2019

Severe weather is impacting large parts of the U.S. and the dangerous heat continues.

Ten people were killed when a private plane crashed near Dallas, Texas.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is engaged to Brandon Fricke.

The $38 billion divorce of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos will be finalized this week. She has pledged to give half of her fortune to charity.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are headed to the Brooklyn Nets.

CHECK THIS OUT: Cookie Dough That’s Safe to Eat

Did your mother ever tell you not to eat the cookie dough? Scientists and the FDA advise against eating raw cookie dough because it can contain bacteria that can make you sick, such as salmonella.

Well, Nestle has come up with a solution to this problem. The company has debuted “edible cookie dough” that can be eaten out of the carton. The two flavors are chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster. The cookie dough is on shelves now at Publix and is expected to be available at select Walmart stores later this summer.

