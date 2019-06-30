The Brooklyn Nets appear to have hit it massive during 2019 NBA free agency. While signings can’t be officially verbally agreed to until 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the news of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s futures appears to have come early.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Nets are set to sign Irving, Durant and also veteran center DeAndre Jordan. In turn, this sets up one of the most impressive hauls in free agent history.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

We’re going to take a look at the Nets roster and starting lineup following the additions of the two top-tier free agents and one of the best rebounding big men in the NBA.

Nets Roster & Starting Lineup With Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving

*Notates expected starter

C: DeAndre Jordan*, Jarrett Allen

PF: Kevin Durant*, Rodions Kurucs

SF: Caris LeVert*, Allen Crabbe, Nic Claxton

SG: Spencer Dinwiddie*, Joe Harris, Dzanan Musa, Jaylen Hands

PG: Kyrie Irving*

It’s worth noting that D’Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier, DeMarre Carroll, Ed Davis, Theo Pinson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are among the players not listed who were on the team last season.

While the outlook beyond this current core remains a question mark, it was believed since early on in the offseason that the Nets had a legitimate chance to land both Durant and Irving. Apparently, both players opted to go in that direction in order to team up and play for the Nets. It’s a massive haul for the organization and means that D’Angelo Russell is now essentially a lock to play elsewhere in the 2019-20 season and beyond.

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving’s Reported Contracts With Nets

Although the official terms of the signings can’t be revealed until 6 p.m., as we’ve seen throughout free agency the news is leaking quickly. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Durant will earn $164 million over four years while Irving is set to be paid $141 million over the same span.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

