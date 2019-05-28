MacKenzie Bezos’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MacKenzie Bezos Net Worth: $36.6 Billion

$36.6 Billion Birthday: April 7, 1970

April 7, 1970 Education: Princeton University

MacKenzie Bezos, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give half of her wealth to charity.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, MacKenzie Bezos has a personal net worth of approximately $36.6 billion following her divorce from the richest man in the world. She is listed as the 22nd richest person worldwide.

Bezoz has added her name to the Giving Pledge initiative as of May 25, 2019. Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates launched the program in 2010. The mission, described on the Pledge is “an effort to help address society’s most pressing problems by inviting the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to commit more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes either during their lifetime or in their will.” Bezos’ profile on the Giving Pledge site reads in part:

“There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others — time, attention, knowledge, patience, creativity, talent, effort, humor, compassion. And sure enough, something greater rises up every time we give: the easy breathing of a friend we sit with when we had other plans, the relief on our child’s face when we share the story of our own mistake, laughter at the well-timed joke we tell to someone who is crying, the excitement of the kids in the school we send books to, the safety of the families who sleep in the shelters we fund. These immediate results are only the beginning. Their value keeps multiplying and spreading in ways we may never know. We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. MacKenzie Bezos Was Awarded 25% of the Amazon Stock She Owned With Jeff Bezos in the Divorce

MacKenzie Tuttle Bezos and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in 1993. They were married for 25 years and had four children together.

The couple split amid headlines that the Amazon founder was having an extramarital affair with TV host Lauren Sanchez. The divorce was finalized in April of 2019.

In her only post on Twitter, MacKenzie Bezos summarized the financial terms of the divorce settlement. She was holding on to 25 percent of their Amazon stock holdings, which were valued at more than $35 billion. Her ex-husband kept the other 75 percent and maintained voting control of her shares. She added that she was “happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin.”

2. MacKenzie & Jeff Bezos Owned Six Homes Together But Did Not Disclose Who Kept Which Properties in the Divorce

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos owned at least six homes in California, New York, Washington, Texas and Washington, D.C. They did not publicly disclose which properties they each held on to when the divorce was finalized.

The couple owned two mansions in Medina, Washington, which is located on the other side of Lake Washington from Seattle. According to Realtor.com, they spent $10 million on the first mansion in 1998, then purchased the adjacent home in 2005 for more than $50 million. A $28 million renovation followed in 2010. The entire estate sits on more than five acres.

The Bezos’ employed the same strategy when buying property in Beverly Hills, California. They bought a seven-bedroom house in 2007 for more than $24 million, according to Business Insider. In 2017, they again bought the house next door for nearly $13 million.

The Bezos’ also bought a 30,000-acre ranch near Van Horn, Texas, in 2004. Jeff Bezos likely held on to this property because of the sentimental attachment. He grew up spending time with his grandparents on their own ranch in Cotulla, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle and that experience influenced the decision to buy in Texas.

The Bezos’ own the largest house in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reported in 2017 that Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos had bought the former Textile Museum, which has 27,000 square feet of space, and converted it into a family home. They reportedly paid for the building with $23 million in cash.

The couple also owned four condos in a luxury building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park, according to Business Insider.

3. MacKenzie Bezos is a Published Author

MacKenzie Bezos began her professional career working at a hedge fund, but her true calling was always writing. Bezos says she wrote her first novel at the age of six.

She studied creative writing at Princeton University and worked as a research assistant to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, according to her Amazon author bio.

Bezos made her lifelong dream a reality in 2005. Her first novel, “The Testing of Luther Albright,” went on to win an American Book Award the following year. Her second novel, “Traps,” was published in 2013.

4. MacKenzie Bezos Met Jeff Bezos When They Were Both Working at a New York Hedge Fund

MacKenzie Bezos took a job at a New York hedge fund, D.E. Shaw, in her early 20s. She told Vogue in 2013 that she took the job in order to pay the bills while she pursued writing at the same time.

Her future husband was already working at the firm. Jeff Bezos actually interviewed MacKenzie for the job. She explained to the magazine that she asked Jeff to lunch and the relationship moved quickly. They became engaged after three months of dating and got married three months after that. She was 23 at the time.

5. MacKenzie Bezos Was Amazon’s First Accountant

MacKenzie Bezos supported her husband’s idea to relocate Seattle shortly after tying the knot. Jeff wanted to launch a company that sold books online. She told Vogue in 2013, “I have no business sense whatsoever, but I saw how excited he was.”

MacKenzie Bezos became one of Amazon’s first employees. She worked as an accountant for the new company, according to Business Insider. She also reportedly helped come up with the Amazon name.