Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 24

A heated argument between a married couple on an American Airlines flight went viral after the woman was recorded hitting her husband with a laptop. The video is included below.

Forever 21 is apologizing after the company included diet bars in packages sent to plus-size customers.

And you can now get a box of wine along with your box of Cheez-It crackers!

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: An American Airlines Passenger Was Removed From the Plane After Having a Loud, Violent Argument With Her Husband

hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G — Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019

Warning: The video embedded above contains graphic, racially-charged language.

A violent fight between a couple onboard a plane that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles has gone viral. The confrontation occurred while the plane was still sitting at the gate. Police referred to the couple as husband and wife to Fox News.

Witnesses recorded part of the argument. The wife can be heard yelling at her husband because she thought he had been looking at another woman. Flight attendants were standing over them, and social media commenters have praised the two men sitting in front of the couple for keeping calm and maintaining straight faces.

About a minute into the video, the man gets out of the seat and says that she is assaulting him. The woman then slams her husband in the head with a laptop in the aisle, prompting screams from other passengers.

Police in Miami-Dade told Yahoo News that the woman was identified as “Mrs. McLemore.” She was not arrested and police said they could not find her after she got off the plane. Her husband was reportedly “uncooperative.” He was put on a later flight, but it wasn’t clear if “Mrs. McLemore” was rebooked.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Google to Pay $13 Million For Collecting Our Private Data

We’ve all used Google Maps, and likely have zoomed in to utilize the “Street View.” When the teams at Google were gathering the data to build Street View, it turned out that they also inadvertently collected emails, passwords, and other important data from WiFi networks.

According to court documents cited by CNN, the Street View vehicles included software designed to collect such data from 2007 through 2010, even though Google referred to the data collection as a mistake.

Class-action lawsuits were brought against Google for violating privacy, and the court cases have been dragging on for several years. The negotiated $13 million settlement still needs a judge’s approval. Google also agrees to delete any remaining data that was collected and to share information about how to protect private wireless networks.

OFF-BEAT: Forever 21 is Accused of ‘Fat-Shaming’ Customers by Sending Diet Bars in Packages

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

Forever 21 has been criticized for sending Atkins diet bars in its online orders. Customers who had bought plus-size outfits shared images online and expressed anger over receiving diet bars.

For example, Twitter user @MissGirlGames wrote, “What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

"Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed."https://t.co/Ni4zBjcJ0F — InStyle (@InStyle) July 23, 2019

It turns out, the brand was sending the diet bars to everyone. Forever 21 issued a statement to InStyle clarifying what had happened and apologizing for hurting anyone’s feelings. “From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

U.S. announces Facebook will pay record $5 billion, submit to new federal oversight to settle privacy probe https://t.co/Wvp3EMzTp1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 24, 2019

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been testifying before two House committees today.

Facebook has been ordered to pay a $5 billion fine and expand privacy protections for its users.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is dating former journalist and Kelton Global CEO, Tom Bernthal.

Taylor Swift released a new bonus track called “The Archer” during an Instagram live video session.

CHECK THIS OUT: Cheez-It is Selling Boxed Wine

To make this summer extra-special, we thought outside the box. Then we just put the two best boxes together. Order your House Wine + Cheez-It box starting July 25 at 5 pm ET. https://t.co/Ms6YoKrvPp pic.twitter.com/ue4j7sJvY7 — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) July 23, 2019

Wine has always paired well with various types of cheeses. Cheez-It has decided to make its own mark on the staple pairing by offering a special summer treat: crackers that come with a box of wine!

On its website, Cheez-It even includes suggested pairings. For example, the company suggests eating White Cheddar Cheez-Its with Rose, and the Extra Toasty with Sauvignon Blanc.

The boxes will be available for sale online beginning tomorrow. A spokesperson for Kellogg’s says the wine and Cheez-It treats, which is a partnership with House Wine, will be available the rest of the summer.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.