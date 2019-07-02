Lyndsey Brown is the woman who wore her swimsuit upside down while on vacation in Ibiza. Brown, a native of Girvan, South Ayrshire, in Scotland has become a viral sensation over the photo from her Spanish vacation.

On June 30, Brown, 20, admitted her mistake in a tweet that read, “I went to Ocean Beach wearing the swimsuit in perfect condition and the CORRECT way – had too much fun with alcohol, went to the toilet a few hours later and put my swimsuit on upside down WITHOUT KNOWING. I then got kicked out after this for being a lightweight NOT a tramp xxx.” Brown’s friend, Hannah Kelly then posted a photo of Brown before the accident, remarking that Brown “looked class whether her vagina was in or not.”

Brown’s Photo Has Been Liked Close to 150,000 Times

The original post showing the fashion faux pas has been liked over 140,00 times and retweeted 31,000 times. Brown replied to the original tweet saying, “I swear it was on correctly when I went there. Howling I was wanting a refund on that swimsuit thinking it was faulty.”

Brown Is a Fashion Student

BEFORE IT ALL WENT WRONG, she looked class whether her vagina was in or out 💗💗 ps sorry we were all too drunk to notice either pic.twitter.com/OfVkQhvKw0 — hannah kelly (@hannahkellly_) June 30, 2019

Brown, a fashion student from Glasgow, was wearing a one-shoulder swimsuit. After an inebriated visit to the bathroom, Brown put the crotch part of the suit over her shoulder while the thin shoulder-strap was left over her private parts.

Brown Had to Be Informed by the Swimsuit Manufacturer That She Was Wearing the Suit Upside Down

Brown went as far as to reach out to the swimsuit manufacturer, Pear Swimwear, saying in a message to the company, “I work that swimsuit today. And it’s stretch like anything. I only wore it for a couple of hours. My vagina was hanging out constantly. Is it meant to stretch like that? That is what it was like. It was so bad and embarrassing. Like it was totally fine at first but then afterwards it was so bad.”

A Pear Swimwear rep reached out to Brown and calmly told her that she had been wearing the suit upside down. The rep then gave Brown step-by-step instructions on how to wear the suit. In good humor, Brown posted her interaction with Pear to her Twitter page.

Brown told UniLad, “When I received the reply I went and looked at my swimming costume to see if it did match up with the picture they sent I then waited till my friends woke up and showed them and we were all laughing and tried to figure out when it happened or how it happened and no one had answers.” Brown went on to tell the site that she went to the club “wearing it correctly but somehow didn’t leave with it on that way.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School