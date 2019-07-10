WATCH: Bagel Boss Guy Goes on Rant About Height & Gets Taken Down

A video posted on Facebook showing a man losing his temper because of how women judge him based on his height has gone viral.

The video, posted by Diana Reyes shows a man confronting other customers when they tried to step in after he allegedly was being rude to a worker.

“This man walked into bagel boss this morning flipping out on a worker that was making his breakfast calling her names and claiming she had a smerk [sic] on her face when other people got involved telling him to stop being rude and sticking up for the working this is what happened,” Reyes’ caption said. “He began ranting about women in the shop.”

After the customers stepped in, the man started a diatribe about his dating life.

“You’re degrading women, why is that OK?” one woman is heard asking before the man launches into a rage about how women judge him on dating sites.

“Why is it okay for women to say ‘you’re five feet on dating sites, you should be dead,’ and that’s OK?” the man responded.

“Who said that to you here? Nobody,” another woman asked.

“Women in general have said it on dating sites you think I’m making that sh*t up?” the man responded. “Everywhere I go I get that same f*cking smirk, with the biting lip.”

What Started as a Rant, Ended with the Man Getting Tackled

As the man continued to lose his temper, several other customers tried to step in and calm him down. The self-described “five-feet” man was not having it.

“Shut your mouth you’re not God or my father or my boss. Dude you want to step outside?” he yelled at a man towering over him, shoving his body into the larger man.

“You shut up, too…okay then attack me,” the man said to another bystander who seemingly told him to “shut the f*ck up.”

In a video posted to Twitter, the man who started the rant was shown getting tackled shortly after he antagonized the attack. He was shown getting pinned to the ground before the video cut off.

“so [sic] in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. f*ck this guy,” the post on Twitter said.

The video ended with some pro-bagel commentary as one of the two shocked women watching the incident said, “Oh my god, I just wanted bagels,” as she turned around and walked away from the two men on the ground.

The Owner of the Bagel Store Is Now Turning This Video into a Marketing Strategy

A MESSAGE FROM BAGEL BOSS: After todays incident everyone is ok! Use caution on dating sites and anyone who comes into our locations and mentions this video can get a FREE MINI BAGEL!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Pvi9jXxI6t — Donald Rosner (@donaldrosner) July 10, 2019

The owner of the Bay Shore, New York Bagel Boss, Donald Rosner, has taken to social media as well, trying to shed a little bit of positivity on the situation.

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea 🏳️‍🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

“A MESSAGE FROM BAGEL BOSS: After todays [sic] incident everyone is ok! Use caution on dating sites and anyone who comes into our locations and mentions this video can get a FREE MINI BAGEL!!!!!!!!,” Rosner’s post said.

Third Video Shows What Happened after the Man Got Tackled

If you guys wanted to know what happen next, here ya go pic.twitter.com/jOHzispksW — Mike LiVorio (@mikelivorio_) July 10, 2019

A third video has been posted Twitter that shows what happened after the man got tackled and pinned to the ground.

“If you guys wanted to know what happen [sic] next, here ya go,” the post said replying to the initial video posted to Twitter.

The video shows the man continuing to steam over, as he is yelling at another customer.

“Get your food and leave,” one of the customers said.

The man responded by taking his order and throwing it the ground.

“You know what?! F*ck your f*cking breakfast,” the man yelled at the employees.

He then turned around and continued to yell at the employees after one of them can be heard cackling at him.

“All of ya! All of ya,” the man is heard yelling.

“You women need to stop being so f*cked up,” he screamed as he walked out the bagel shop.

Whether the man ranting in the video will have better luck on dating sites because of his virality is unknown, but one thing that is for sure is that he won’t be going on any first dates to this particular Bagel Boss anytime soon.