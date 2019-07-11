Chris Morgan: Bagel Boss Guy Has Videos of Other Encounters on YouTube

Chris Morgan has been identified as the man who went on a rant about his height and about women before being tackled to the ground at a Bagel Boss in Long Island in a viral video. The 45-year-old Morgan is not a stranger to confrontations with people in public. He has a YouTube channel documenting some of his previous encounters.

The 5-foot-tall Morgan was angry during the viral video because he thought women at the bagel shop were making fun of him because of his height. His concern that people are mocking him for being short is a consistent theme in the YouTube videos he recorded and posted online previously.

The viral incident occurred on July 10 at the Bagel Boss location on Montauk Highway in Bay Shore. You can watch the videos here. 18-year-old Diana Reyes said she started filming because Morgan was getting in the face of her friend, 19-year-old Olivia Bradley, after Bradley confronted Morgan for being rude to the female employees of the Bagel Boss.

“This man walked into bagel boss this morning flipping out on a worker that was making his breakfast calling her names and claiming she had a smerk [sic] on her face when other people got involved telling him to stop being rude and sticking up for the working this is what happened,” Reyes’ caption said. “He began ranting about women in the shop.”

In the viral video, Morgan can be seen yelling about how women reject him on dating apps because he is 5 feet tall and saying that when he is in public he gets the same “smirk” and “lip bite” from women he thinks are laughing at him. When a man tells him to calm down, he gets into his chest and asks if he wants to take it outside. A second man also intervenes and Morgan challenges him. As he tells the second man, “attack me,” the man obliges and tackles him down to the ground. Reyes said she stopped filming at that point because of the chaos. Another video shows Morgan slamming his bagel down on the ground while continuing to have a tantrum, before eventually taking his breakfast order and leaving the store.

Suffolk County Police say they responded to the Bagel Boss about 9:30 a.m. for a report of two men fighting inside. When officers arrived they found that no one was injured. No arrests were made. It is not clear if an investigation is still ongoing.

Bagel Boss told the New York Post that the man didn’t pay for his breakfast — a whole wheat bagel with one egg white and swiss cheese — before leaving the store. Bagel Boss’ owner, Donald Rosner, has turned the viral video into a marketing opportunity. He tweeted, “A MESSAGE FROM BAGEL BOSS: After todays incident everyone is ok! Use caution on dating sites and anyone who comes into our locations and mentions this video can get a FREE MINI BAGEL!!!!!!!!”

Here’s what you need to know about Chris Morgan:

Morgan Has YouTube Videos Showing Him in Confrontations at a 7-Eleven, a Library, a Bar & With a Neighbor & He Calls a Woman a ‘Ghetto Hoodrat’ in Another Video

Morgan’s internet legacy began yesterday when he went viral for his Bagel Boss tirade, but it is far from the first time he has leaned into face-to-face confrontations.

Morgan’s YouTube channel is filled with first-hand accounts, typically filmed from the perspective of Morgan, of other confrontations he has found himself in. In his most recent video posted to his channel, Morgan confronts two 7/11 workers, who he claimed asked him about his height instead of greeting him like a normal customer.

“I just bring this to the counter, to pay for my sh*t,” Morgan said pointing his camera at a coffee and a donut sitting in front of the gas station clerk. You don’t say ‘hi, how ya doing,’ the first thing out of your mouth is what’s my height.”

Morgan then presses the man asking him what country he is from. After the man tells Morgan he is from Pakistan, he turns his diatribe concentrated on height into a racist tirade calling Pakistan a “third-world toilet country.”

“Pakistan? Really? You know how much money our country gives you? F*cking third-world toilet countries,” Morgan said. “If it wasn’t for our country, you wouldn’t be working here.”

After Morgan’s tirade, the police were called and Morgan continued filming. Through the recorded conversation with the police officer Morgan reveals that he owns a cleaning company and that he is living in his car.

“If I asked a girl how big her tits are, is that harassment?” Morgan asked the police officer trying to claim the two incidents are the same.

Morgan pleaded with the police officers who arrived on the scene to do something, but the officer said there is nothing he can do over a “comment you don’t like.”

Another Video Shows Morgan Calling a Woman a ‘Ghetto Skank’

In another video, titled “Ghetto hoodrat cuts in front of me to use bathroom,” Morgan films a woman and her kids who he claimed cursed in front of him and her children.

“Look at this woman here cursing in front of her kids,” Morgan says, again hiding behind his camera. “Did you hear the language coming out of this woman’s mouth?”

An altercation broke out after the woman got closer to Morgan, as he claimed she smacked the phone out of his hand.

The video becomes indiscernible, and a child can be heard crying in the background. Morgan can be heard calling for the manager to come over and handle the situation. He calls the woman a b*tch and tries to get the manager to throw her out of the particular store they are in.

“F*ck you, you ghetto skank. You’re a loser ghetto skank,” Morgan said as the video cut off.

Morgan Continues His Reign of Confrontation, Filming Videos of Him Confronting Library Workers and People in a Bar

In a situation that remains unclear throughout the video, Morgan can be heard talking to library workers. One of the workers insists that Morgan stops videotaping her as she threatens to get the police involved.

“I’m not allowed to videotape? This is my right. I want to make sure that no truth is twisted,” Morgan said.

The woman whom Morgan is videotaping claimed that her rights were being violated because she doesn’t want to be videotaped, but ultimately nothing comes of the situation besides another example of why Chris Morgan is the king of confrontation.

In another video titled, “Fat f*ck at Grizzlies Bar in Bay Shore,” Morgan continues his documentation of height-fueled diatribes as he confronts a larger man in Jets jersey as he hurls obscenities towards the man who Morgan claims did him wrong.

“Ragging on my height all day, you fat f*ck,” Morgan yelled across the bar as the video begins. “All you girls for the big bullies.”

Morgan appears to be accompanied by a woman who seems to be participating in Morgan’s tirade, for unknown reasons.

The man who Morgan was apparently yelling at at the beginning of the video comes outside with Chris to try and remedy the situation.

“Chris, we’ve been hanging out all f*cking day,” the man said. “Chris, I didn’t say sh*t, I said they just left because Romeo left. That’s all I said.”

The women who Morgan appears to be defending curses the man in the Jets jersey before walking away and before the video ends.

Another Video Shows Morgan Harassing His Neighbor, Who He Claims Owes Him Money

In a video titled, “Albert Colao (the con artist)” Morgan is shown asking his neighbor where his money is. Throughout the video, Morgan claims that the man in the video, presumably Albert Colao, owes him $1500.

Outside of the aspect of the money and the threats Morgan makes toward Colao about taking him to small claims court, this is just another example of Morgan recording his confrontations.

Why Morgan posted it to YouTube is unknown, but it becomes clear very early in the video that Morgan is not pleased with his neighbor.

“Listen, you’re out of line,” Colao tells Morgan.

“Bullsh*t, you’re out of f*cking line,” Morgan retorts.

Outside of the obscenities thrown back and forth between the two Long Island men, the video is just a long narrative from the perspective of Morgan asking for the money this man allegedly owes him.

Morgan, a Divorced Cleaning Company Owner, Says He Is Glad the Bagel Boss Video Went Viral & Calls Himself the Modern Day Martin Luther King

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea 🏳️‍🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Morgan shares moments that led up to the viral Bagel Boss confrontation.

After claiming the woman behind the counter didn’t make his order, after being asked his order three times, Morgan said the woman claimed she couldn’t understand him.

“The third time, she smirked with her friends,’ he said. “She was laughing and talking with her friends, putting her hand over her mouth and laughing, like girls do when they reject me on a date.”

Morgan said the confrontation reminded him of several dates he went on with women.

“I’m sick of getting constantly lied to and used on dates. And then they dump me. They tell me I’m too short,” he told the Daily Mail. “They don’t have a job, or a job as good as mine. They don’t have a car. They are more overweight… and they are judging ME?”

He said the Bagel Boss incident was his tipping point and he is considering pressing charges against the man who tackled him.

“I got to the point where I’d had enough,” he added. “I was telling them I couldn’t breathe. The guy was holding me down. I had my shirt over my head and I was trying to call 911.”

After his divorce in 2007, Morgan seemed to hold onto a disdain towards women and men who are larger than him.

“I’m just not tolerating this anymore,” Morgan declared. “Some of those girls found it funny. That’s why I have resentment towards women. I find them all to be stupid, gold-digging liars.”

The 5’0″ Morgan calls himself a prophet and the modern day Martin Luther King.

“I have a mission. The girls hate me, they don’t like me, that’s fine,” he added. “I’m not stopping and the world is going to hear me. I want equality for everybody.”

