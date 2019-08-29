Dillon the Hacker Dead: YouTuber Dies at 20, According to ‘Best Friend’

Dillon the Hacker is a YouTuber who died at the age of 20, according to tweets from PewDiePie and BG Kumbi. In a tweet sent out on the morning of August 29, PewDiePie said, “Dillon the hacker was such a talented young comedian. He successfully trolled my entire audience at one point. Such sad news to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and close ones. RIP Dillon.”

On his Twitter bio, Dillon called himself a “20-year-old YouTuber with the goal of chaos.”

While Dillon’s friend and collaborator BG Kumpi aka Kevin Stafford also tweeted, “It was hard to keep this in for so long. RIP Dillon… my only friend in this dark world. Drink a Mountain Dew in Heaven with Jesus for me buddy.” In a February 2017 interview with The Daily Dot, Dillon identified Stafford as his “best friend” saying, “My best friend Kevin is also a YouTuber (he is better known as BG Kumbi) and he supports my videos and has promoted my channel to his fans to help me.”

It’s unclear when Dillon, whose real name is Dillon Prescott Henderson, passed away. Many have tweeted that Dillon died sometime in July, although Heavy could find no proof of this. Dillon’s last activity on Twitter came on July 28 when he commented on watching episodes of the Disney Channel sitcom, “Boy Meets World.” A day earlier, Dillon posted a pinned tweet which was a link to a SoundCloud page for a band named, Animole Planet. Dillon’s last YouTube video was uploaded on July 12, 2019, titled “Freaky Friday (2003): The Worst Scene in Cinema.”

Heavy has reached out to Kevin Stafford as well as others who have said that they are friends of Dillon’s.

In his February 2017 Daily Dot interview, Dillon said that he was the leader of 4Chan and hacktivist group Anonymous. Dillon said he was the leader because he was “the one brave enough to step up and take it. I saw a position that needed to be filled and I stepped up to the plate. I have been the leader ever since.”

