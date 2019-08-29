Dorian Spaghetti Models: The Hurricane’s Path & Track

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the Florida coast, Floridians are bracing for its impact. Spaghetti models – sometimes known as spaghetti plots – are a good way to follow a hurricane’s track.

Here are some of the best sites to find spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian’s path. According to CNN, it’s important to look at the closeness of the strands in spaghetti plots because “the more they are clustered together, the higher the confidence in the forecast.”

As of August 29, 2019, the National Hurricane Center was reporting that “the risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.”

Hurricane Dorian might hit Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Some good sites to get the latest spaghetti models for Dorian:

Cyclocane

Exclusive Euro "ensemble" update just finished for Hurricane #Dorian and it's a headache. The "spaghetti" average grazes Florida at a crawling pace (1-2 mph) before drifting northward. Many "spaghettios" are taking a right turn into a weakness in the subtropical ridge. pic.twitter.com/OAPdeuBBAs — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 29, 2019

Cyclocane is a great site to find the latest Hurricane Dorian spaghetti models. The page includes “experimental path data based on weather models.” You can access the Cyclocane spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian here.

Hurricane Forecast Model Output

4:21am Computer models spaghetti for forecast track of Dorian pic.twitter.com/IyB8s4V4cg — CW1018 (@CW1018_UNIVLG) August 29, 2019

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has a page that includes updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian. You can access the page here. Once there, click on “display” where it says current tracks on the bottom left of the page under the map. That will bring up Dorian spaghetti plots like this one.

NOAA

11AM UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian can reach Cat 4 strength before it reaches Florida around the Abacos and Grand Bahamas Islands. Most of 12Z spaghetti plots are in favor for a direct impact near Port Orange and the east Coast of Florida. Eye expected within a couple days. pic.twitter.com/fV5d1mc1FU — Chris Guevara WX (@ChrisGuevaraWX) August 29, 2019

NOAA or the National Hurricane Center has various forecast trackers for Hurricane Dorian. You can access its page here.

South Florida Water Management District

@ChisholmHolland @ToddOnFranchise I wonder what Shepard Smith will have to say about hurricane Dorian and Florida. Also every time I see these graphics I want spaghetti for dinner. pic.twitter.com/68X3M0ikJa — Scott4Mayor (@scott_legate) August 29, 2019

The South Florida Water Management District publishes a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Hurricane Dorian. You can access that page here.

Mike’s Weather Page

Latest spaghetti charts for Dorian. Good agreement on an eastern coast of FL landfall pic.twitter.com/uxMRNKKM0w — Mark Paquette; DFS meteorologist (@DFSMLBWeather) August 29, 2019

Mike’s Weather Page has a round up of Hurricane Dorian spaghetti model trackers.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Dorian Live Radar.