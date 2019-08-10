Jeffrey Epstein’s Wife: Was the Financier Ever Married?

Jeffrey Epstein has died. He did not have a wife nor was he ever married. He also never had kids.

On Saturday morning, it was reported that Epstein committed suicide, according to a tweet from ABC News correspondent, Aaron Katersky. The hedge fund billionaire took his own life inside a Manhattan-area jail.

“Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Sources tell ABC. Epstein committed suicide at MCC Manhattan,” the tweet read. A subsequent tweet revealed that Epstein hanged himself around 6:30 a.m. local time.

Last month, Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, according to an indictment. He was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after getting off of a flight from Paris.

Here’s what you need to know:

Epstein Didn’t Have a Wife & Never Had Kids

Epstein was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1953. His parents, Pauline and Seymour Epstein, raised him and his brother, Mark, in Brooklyn. Jeffrey graduated from high school and went on to take college-level classes, but never obtained a degree.

In the mid-70s, he started working for Bear Stearns as an assistant. He remained focused on his career, climbing up the ladder until he eventually gained enough knowledge to open his own consulting firm in 1981.

Over the years, Epstein never married. Although he had a couple of longterm girlfriends, he never settled down. He also never had any children.

Instead of settling down and starting a family, Epstein focused on his professional career. His net worth was estimated at $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Epstein knew Donald Trump and the two were thought to be friends years back — though Trump’s legal time has denied such. According to biographer Tim O’Brien, Trump made mention of Epstein’s playboy lifestyle when speaking with a reporter back in the early 00s.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life,” Trump supposedly said at the time. This exchange was detailed in a Fox News report from last month.

He Previously Dated Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein previously dated Ghislaine Maxwell, and rumors indicate that she later became his madam — a claim that she has denied. Ghislaine met Epstein in New York after her father — media mogul Robert Maxwell — died.

Ghislaine was a socialite and was friends with many high-profile people. After she and Epstein ended their romantic relationship, sources claim that the two “worked” together.

According to the Miami Herald, Ghislaine used “recruiters positioned throughout the world to lure women by promising them modeling assignments, educational opportunities. and fashion careers. The pitch was really a ruse to groom them into sex trafficking, it is alleged in court records.”

READ NEXT: Read More About Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Here