Ghislaine Maxwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A name that will undoubtedly be found in the documents a federal court is preparing to unseal that could reveal evidence of an international sex trafficking operation allegedly run by multi-millionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be that of his former girlfriend and partner Brit Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is alleged to have procured, indeed recruited, young girls for Epstein.

The Miami Herald filed a motion in federal court in 2018 to have the whole Epstein case file unsealed. Now, major media outlets have signed on to the appeal including The Washington Post.

Maxwell is among those who do not want the documents unsealed, the Herald reported.

Epstein, 66, is a Florida Department of Law Enforcement registered sex offender/predator. Epstein was convicted on one count of procuring a person under age of 18 for prostitution in 2008. He did just 13 months of a sweetheart 18-month sentence. And he has been free to roam; FDLE records show he’s left Palm Beach County to stay in New York, Paris and the Virgin Islands among other locations.

Maxwell was Epstein’s one time girlfriend and then, allegedly became his procureur, or as is known more colloquially, pimp or madam.

She has categorically denied this allegation.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daughter of Disgraced British Media Magnate Robert Maxwell, She’d Say he Was Murdered After His Body Was Found Floating Near His Yacht in 1991

Maxwell is the youngest child of the disgraced media mogul Robert Maxwell, whose body was found floating in the waters off of the Canary Islands near his yacht named the Lady Ghislaine. An inquest found the death accidental despite rumors. She said in 1997 that she thought he was murdered. After his death, it was learned that Maxwell had raided the pension assets of the Mirror Group Newspapers he owned.

Maxwell, who owned the New York Daily News, was a Czechoslovakian-born British millionaire and former Labour MP.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who attended Oxford University and founded the Kit Kat Club for women, would move to New York City and begin her life as a Manhattan socialite after her father’s death.

And it was in New York that she met Epstein.

2.Maxwell Moved to the US, Met Epstein & They Dated. They Were Friends With Donald Trump & Prince Andrew

Trump, Melania, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell the woman who recruited and supplied underage girls to Epstein and his friends in 2000. So long ago…. pic.twitter.com/LRrRor4iO8 — Cindy Lou Who (@Cyb45Cynthia) February 23, 2019

Epstein was a billionaire and Maxwell an heiress and socialite with royal friends, including Prince Andrew. It’s been widely reported that the three socialized together.

Maxwell was very well-connected and counted supermodels, presidents, and royalty as friends.

Other highly placed friends included Donald J. Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss. In fact, it was at Mar-a-Lago that Maxwell would meet the young girl that would soon become a victim, given her age, of the sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell, she’d later allege.

3.The Couple Stopped Dating But She Allegedly Procured Young Girls as Sex Slaves for Epstein

The Miami Herald spent months doing a deep dive investigation into Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, which would have been accomplished in part with his partner and former lover Maxwell. Virginia Roberts Giuffre came forward and told her story. As a teen runaway, she became one of a number of Epstein “sex slaves.”

According to Radar Online, which published the transcript of a call between Roberts and her lawyers, Epstein preferred the teens he had sex with the wear latex and bondage outfits and to dress up as even younger school girls. Roberts was reported to have said that Maxwell, who is alleged to have been Epstein’s pimp, encouraged young girls she described as sex slaves to dress up for him.

“Ghislaine would take me to dress up to surprise J.E., or Jeffrey would ask me to get dressed up. That would include wearing a tiny little skirt with nothing underneath, a white-collared shirt that you would be wearing to school with a tie in it, tied up in a bow, my hair in pigtails, stockings on up to my knees, and I would go in there and act like a kid and we’d do role-playing,” Page Six reported on the transcript.

Roberts said Epstein pimped her out to the Duke of York, who denied the accusation.

Roberts also alleged she was offered to attorney Alan Dershowitz, and that there are at least 100 victims of Epstein, many allegedly procured by Maxwell, it’s alleged.

Maxwell said Roberts is a liar.

4. Roberts-Giuffre Sued Maxwell For Slander After the Socialite Called Her Accuser a Liar

Maxwell was sued for slander by Roberts Giuffre after the heiress called her a liar. Roberts Giuffre says she was 15 when Maxwell set her up with Epstein in 1999. ​​Maxwell​ denied that and discredited the woman.

In 2015, Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit charged that Maxwell “undertook a concerted and malicious campaign to discredit [Roberts] and to so damage her reputation that [Roberts]’ factual reporting of what had happened to her would not be credited,” Page Six reported. By 2017, a settlement was negotiated and although the terms have not been made public, it’s been reported Maxwell settled with Roberts Giuffre.

Now, Maxwell is seeking to have all the Epstein court case files kept under seal.

5. Maxwell Founded TerraMar, an Ocean Conservation Nonprofit & Participates in Social & Civic Events & Benefits, Including One in 2014 For Kids

She may have founded TerraMar but is nowhere to be seen on the website.

The TerraMar Project, it says, “aims to celebrate and protect those high seas.”

Launched in 2012 in Monterey, Calif., it was “lifelong marine enthusiast Ghislaine Maxwell’s brainchild.”

She’s appeared at Women Inspiration and Enterprise (WIE) symposiums and myriad benefits including the Education Through Music (ETM) Children’s Benefit Gala among myriad others.