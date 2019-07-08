Jeffrey Epstein Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeffrey Epstein, the hedge fund billionaire and registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida in 2008, has been arrested on new charges he was involved in sex trafficking minors and will appear in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, who has followed the case for several years, reported that Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, which was approved by then-federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta , was not only sealed, but kept from his alleged victims. Epstein served 13 months of an 18-month sentence as part of the plea, and Acosta is now Secretary of Labor in the Trump administration.

A massive investigative reporting project by the Miami Herald also found that in addition to keeping details of his crimes secret, the 2008 deal allowed Epstein to avoid more serious federal charges.

According to the Daily Beast, which first reported the latest arrest on Saturday, Epstein will be charged Monday in federal court in Manhattan with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. CNN reports that the sealed indictment includes allegations that Epstein committed sex trafficking crimes between 2002 and 2005, both in Florida and New York.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Epstein is being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Epstein Is Accused of Luring Teenage Girls Into His Homes for Massages

According to the New York Times, Epstein paid underage girls for massages at both his Manhattan townhouse and his Palm Beach house. The women said the massages “frequently escalated” into sex acts, which is similar to the accounts given by teenagers in the Miami Herald reporting.

The Herald spoke to women who said other girls contacted them at malls and other places, telling them they could earn a few hundred dollars for giving a man a massage at his Palm Beach home. The man, the paper reported, turned out to be Epstein, and the massages frequently turned sexual in nature.

2. Epstein’s 2008 Plea Deal Was Widely Criticized

The so-called no-prosecution agreement, which the Herald reports was negotiated by Epstein’s attorney Jay Lefkowitz and Acosta, allowed Epstein to plead guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida state court while receiving immunity from more serious federal sex-trafficking charges. The agreement was sealed by the court, even though the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office had identified more than 36 women as victims. Court documents show Epstein had a team of high-powered attorneys, including Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who helped negotiate the deal.

Former Florida state prosecutor Bradley Edwards, who represents some of Epstein’s victims told the Miami Herald that “the damage that happened in this case is unconscionable. How in the world, do you, the U.S. attorney, engage in a negotiation with a criminal defendant, basically allowing that criminal defendant to write up the agreement?”

Two of Epstein’s alleged victims sued to have the plea nullified, since they said they were not informed of its terms in advance.

3. The Justice Department Opened an Investigation Into Epstein’s Plea Deal Earlier This Year

In February, the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility opened an investigation to determine whether department attorneys “committed professional misconduct” in the Epstein plea deal.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Oklahoma), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had requested the case be investigated. “Jeffrey Epstein is a child rapist and there’s not a single mom or dad in America who shouldn’t be horrified by the fact that he received a pathetically soft sentence,” Sasse said in a statement when the investigation was announced.

It wasn’t until earlier this year that a federal judge ruled that keeping the agreement under seal was a violation of the Crime Victims Rights Act. Judge Kenneth Marra wrote that Epstein broke federal law in 2008 using his employees “to find and bring minor girls to him. Epstein worked in concert with others to obtain minors not only for his own sexual gratification but also for the sexual gratification of others.”

4. Epstein Has Been Linked to Bill Clinton & Donald Trump

According to the Associated Press, Epstein had been friends with Donald Trump and visited Mar-a-Lago before news of the 2008 deal became known. Trump said in 2002 that Epstein was “a great guy.” The AP also says court records show former President Bill Clinton had flown on Epstein’s private jet several times.

5. Miami Herald Reporter Julie K. Brown Is Credited With Keeping the Epstein Story Alive

I know there is a lot of praise on here for the Herald and myself. But I have to say the the REAL HEROES HERE were the courageous victims that faced their fears and told their stories. — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 7, 2019