Melody Mellon Accused of Stealing Dog From Dying Man

Melody Mellon, a 30-year-old woman, is now accused of being the woman who stole a dog from a man who died after having a seizure outside a 7 Eleven.

On August 1, 2019, Longmont, Colorado Police revealed they had made an arrest in the incident.

“Early this morning just before 5 am, 8/1/19, Longmont Police responded to a call for service to investigate a motor vehicle theft involving suspect Melody Mellon, age 30. During their investigation, Ms. Mellon was also identified as the suspect in the missing Sampson (dog) investigation,” police wrote. The dog owner who died was Robert Corbey, a 59-year-old veteran, according to CBS Local.

A bittersweet day for the family of Robert Corby. The 59yo #veteran died yesterday & as #firstresponders attempted CPR, a woman took his dog, Sampson. Police found “Sammy” today & reunited him with family. @LongmontPS are still searching for the woman who took the dog at 7/11. pic.twitter.com/XhNbMCvI6c — Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) July 31, 2019

The jail booking report says that Mellon, who was born in 1988, was taken into custody at 6:58 a.m. on August 1.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellon Was Accused of Multiple Charges, Including Auto Theft and Assaulting a Police Officer

Dog theft appears to be only one of Melody Mellon’s current worries.

“As a result of their investigation, Ms. Mellon was arrested on several outstanding warrants, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and the auto theft. Ms. Mellon was also issued a municipal summons for theft of the dog. Ms. Mellon was transported to the Boulder County Jail,” wrote the Longmont police.

The jail booking records obtained by Heavy show that Mellon is being held on the following charges:

According to the Denver Channel, she allegedly “stole her ex-boyfriend’s mother’s car.” Police accuse her of lying about her real name, kicking officers, and urinating and spitting in the patrol car. Her warrants were out of Denver and including “a traffic charge and a dangerous drugs charge,” Denver Channel reported.

The Dog, named Sampson, Had an Emotional Reunion With His Family

Police wrote that the dog, who is named Sampson or Sammy, was reunited with his family, and it was an emotional reunion.

“We understand this was an emotional reunion. But, kisses all around to the large group of family that came to pick Sampson (Sammy) up. He was thrilled to see them,” wrote police.

Police had written earlier: “A little while ago, Deputy Police Chief Satur was heading up Main Street and spotted what he believed was Sampson. He contacted the people with the dog, and sure enough it was him. He will be reunited with his family shortly.”

Melody Mellon Is Accused of Stealing the Dog From a Man Who Fell & Suffered a Seizure

It was described by police as a cold-hearted crime.

On July 30, 2019, a 59-year-old man “who had been feeling ill all day, decided to walk with his dog to the 7-Eleven at 1650 North Main Street,” police said.

“While there, he fell, suffered a seizure, and was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive.”

Police confirmed that “video tape of this unfortunate incident at 7-11 indicates that a woman removed the dog from the scene while police and fire were responding to aid this man. The family does not know this individual and the police have not been contacted regarding his dog.”

Police added: “Public Safety staff does not know what the purpose was in removing this dog, but we ask that you please return their dog to the Longmont Police Department, 225 Kimbark, in Longmont. They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion. If you have information that would lead to the identity of the person in the attached photos we ask that you contact the Longmont Police Department at (303)651-8555. LPD Report #19-7137.”

A Deputy Police Chief Spotted the Dog

According to CBS Denver, Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur spotted the dog walking with a couple.

They told him that a woman had given the animal to them. “He stood out,” Satur told CBS4. “I was like, ‘Oh, there he is!’ I recognized him right away.” He spotted the animal outside a local motel.

Kelly Pleffner told the television station that Sampson was Corbey’s certified therapy dog because he suffered from depression. “He was his light,” she told the TV station.

However, one man came to Mellon’s defense on the police Facebook page, writing, “This woman was trying to help the gentleman, who I knew, and was the one that told the clerks at 7-11 to call 911. I’m sure she had no ill intent in taking the dog and was trying to care for the dog while the gentleman was going through this ordeal. Stop attacking this woman. None of you know the full story.” That account has not been confirmed by authorities.

But Pleffner responded on the Facebook page, “What I do know is that if she was trying to help my uncle, then she should have stayed there and held the leash until responders came and handed him over to them so he could have been brought to my house last night when they came to tell me my uncle had died. There was no reason to take him from the situation, if she was truly worried about Sampson’s welfare then she would have made sure he stayed with my uncle. He is a service dog and if my uncle would have survived, he would need him now more than ever and she took him before anyone knew what the outcome was going to be. I have seen the surveillance footage of her just walking away with him, If she is your friend, she can message me so I can come and pick him up. Thanks.”