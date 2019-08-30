Shayn Striegel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shayn Striegel, 27, was arrested after police said he left a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson on August 28, 2019.

Henderson is located about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Weapons are not allowed on college campuses in Nevada, including in parked vehicles. Officials quickly stated that there did not appear to be a threat to the campus.

Striegel, a student at the college, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday, August 30.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Shayn Striegel Told Police He Forgot About The Weapon In the Vehicle

The president of the College of Southern Nevada, Federico Zaragoza, explained in an online statement that the University Police Services Southern Command received an alert around 6 p.m. on August 28.

A witness told police that they had noticed firearm magazines inside a parked vehicle. Officers located the vehicle owner, Shayn Striegel, who was identified as a student on campus.

Police found the rifle and 2,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of the vehicle. Striegel told investigators that he had forgotten that he had the rifle in his vehicle.

Inmate records show that Striegel was booked into the Clark County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. on August 28.

2. The College President Stressed This Was an Example of the Importance of ‘See Something, Say Something’

A @CSNCoyote student was arrested for having a rifle & approx. 2K rounds of ammo on campus, CSN say. https://t.co/7wBunjhtHy List of serious incidents involving valley schools so far this year >> https://t.co/vUlnIb5jmP pic.twitter.com/9t7PMDZsqT — KTNV Action News (@KTNV) August 29, 2019

College president Zaragoza reiterated in his online statement that police “do not believe that an ongoing threat exists to Henderson or any of our other campuses as a result of this incident.”

But he used the incident as an example of the importance of speaking up. Zaragoza stressed that students and others on the campus should report suspicious situations to police, even if they are not sure whether it’s truly a threat.

3. Shayn Striegel Owned a Firearms Training Company in Nevada

Shayn Striegel was a registered business owner in Nevada. According to public records on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, Striegel was listed as the registered agent for a company called “STC Firearms Training LLC.”

The business was first registered with the state on January 17, 2014. But it appears the company is no longer in operation. The “entity status” is listed as “Revoked.”

4. Weapons & Ammunition Are Not Permitted on College Campuses in Nevada

The state of Nevada prohibits citizens from carrying weapons onto college campuses. The law applies to guns kept in parked vehicles as well.

According to the Nevada legal code:

“A permittee shall not carry a concealed firearm while the permittee is on the premises of: (a) A public building that is located on the property of a public school or a childcare facility or the property of the Nevada System of Higher Education, unless the permittee has obtained written permission to carry a concealed firearm while he or she is on the premises of the public building.”

5. Striegel’s Arrest Came One Day After a North Carolina Student Was Detained For Having Guns In His Dorm Room

19-year-old Paul Steber is accused of plotting a mass shooting on the campus of High Point University in North Carolina where he was freshman https://t.co/QFQM7zdUaP pic.twitter.com/TQc0ca7MYA — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 30, 2019

Shayn Striegel’s arrest happened one day after a similar case out of North Carolina made headlines.

A freshman student at High Point University, Paul Arnold Steber, was arrested after police found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition in his dorm room. In this case, Steber was accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting.

It’s important to note that Striegel, on the other hand, was not accused of issuing any threats. He insisted to police that he merely forgot that his weapon was in the vehicle.

