TikTok Girl Claims to be Rose Bundy’s Daughter, Ted Bundy’s Grandaughter

Ally R. Bragg, a TikTok user, posted a video to the platform where she claims to be the daughter of Rose Bundy, and notorious serial murderer Ted Bundy’s granddaughter. Bragg is the name she uses on TikTok and Instagram.

Now removed, the video was saved and posted to Twitter. Some of the million people who have seen it exclaim that Rose Bundy has spent a lifetime staying hidden only to have her identity revealed by the girl, if indeed what she claims is true, which has not been confirmed.

Ted Bundy married Carole Ann Boone while he was in prison in Florida. During at least one prison visit, and possibly more, Bundy and Boone managed to have sex in the visiting room, with guards either ignorant or complicit. Rose Bundy was born on Oct. 24, 1982. She was 6 when her father Ted Bundy was executed in January of 1989. Rose Bundy is 36 now. The age of the girl who published the video on the public video sharing platform is not clear.

What she says is, “Hey, yo. Famous relative check.” Then images of family snapshots appear including the girl with her mother and grandmother.

There’s no way to confirm the authenticity but the video has amassed 1.5 million views in less than a day.

please god let it be true that rose bundy spent her entire life in hiding to have her dumbass daughter out her family on tik tok pic.twitter.com/5FtfMJ8C1e — sara🦕 (@ssdvfa) August 2, 2019

There are basically two reactions on Twitter: one eye-rolling dubiousness and the other, incredulity that Rose Bundy would spend decades keeping herself anonymous only to have been outed in this fashion. If it’s true.

rose bundy has been going by a fake name and trying to stay out of the spotlight for like 40 years and her dumbass kid really just made it her tik tok username and outed herself and whole family i really cannot stop screaming — yo, proletariat (@sweeterthesong) August 3, 2019

There are screengrabs of Ally’s comments when questioned on TikTok.

ok for everyone trying criticize my morals for posting this if it’s real here are some of her comments about the video pic.twitter.com/1nMcfD48AM — sara🦕 (@ssdvfa) August 3, 2019

A true crime community on Reddit isn’t so sure.

This story will be updated when more information is learned.

