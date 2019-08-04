Walmart Shooting Videos & Photos in El Paso [GRAPHIC]

Photos and videos have emerged showing different elements of the horrific El Paso Walmart shooting in Texas. Although Heavy is not choosing to run any videos that show non-blurred out dead bodies, be forewarned that the videos are still graphic and disturbing. You can see them throughout this article.

In one troubling video to emerge in the wake of the Walmart shooting, a woman hides under a table as you hear repeated gunfire in the background. You can watch that video here:

One disturbing video, which Heavy is not running, shows two bleeding and motionless people lying in the parking lot and near the entrance to the Walmart.

A video showed suspect Patrick Crusius being arrested. Crusius was identified as the suspect in the shooting at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas by the Washington Examiner.

BREAKING: Police are advising everyone avoid the Cielo Vista area as an active shooter alert is in effect near the Cielo Vista Mall area #ElPaso #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/cNpa5Z90Rd — Jorge Salgado (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 3, 2019

Photos of the suspect also emerged.

You can read more about Crusius here. The Texas governor said in a news conference that 20 people died in the shooting, and more that two dozen were injured.

“We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “We want to do all we can to assist them.” An infant is among the dead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Are Investigating a Possible Manifesto & Whether the Shooting Was a Hate Crime

#BREAKING: New eyewitness video shows 21-year-old #PatrickCrusius being arrested by El Paso police shortly after Walmart shooting spree pic.twitter.com/btIQZxXaW5 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 4, 2019

Authorities are investigating a possible manifesto tied to the shooter. Whether there is a hate crime motive is also under investigation. The manifesto rants about immigration and politics. Authorities are still working to definitively authenticate it, however.

The suspect is 21-years-old and was taken into custody at the scene. Photos show the suspect walking into the Walmart on surveillance camera footage. “Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza,” the El Paso Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Early on in the incident, police wrote: “Please stay clear of the surrounding area of Cielo Vista Mall. Reunification center for families at McCarthur Middle School on Whittus.” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that three of the deceased are Mexican citizens. “I regret the events in El Paso, Texas, neighboring town and brother of Ciudad Juarez and our nation,” he said on Twitter. “I send my condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.”

One witness, Alden Hall, told CBS News that the shooter was wearing “a black T-shirt, black glasses and ‘military-grade’ ear muffs.”

“Hands up! Hands up!” Videos show people being evacuated from the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas amid the mass shooting at a Walmart that killed at least 20 people and left more than two dozen others injured. https://t.co/WG7XeQua9n pic.twitter.com/tyuatkD2up — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2019

Patrick Crusius is from Allen, Texas.

The suspect is a 2016 high school graduate, USA Today reported, who was enrolled at Collin College through spring of 2019. In a statement posted to its Twitter page, Collin College wrote, “We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.”

The governor called the shooting “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas” and added that “Twenty innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives.” The FBI is involved in the investigation.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate,” Walmart wrote on Twitter.

