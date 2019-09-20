Watch Today’s Climate Change Protests: Live Streams & Videos

The student-led climate change protests are happening today in the United States and around the world. Judging by how many people are participating, this might end up being one of the biggest protests in recent years. Here’s a look at some live streams and videos of the climate change protests taking place today.

The Global Climate Strike is a historic event with more than 150 countries around the world participating, including in the United States. The event is taking place just before a UN emergency climate summit on September 27.

Some live streams may go down periodically, but once they do they will be replaced by videos that allow you to fully rewatch what happened.

The first video is from The Washington Post, showing protesters in Washington D.C.

The strike grew out of an event called Fridays for Future, where millions of students were already leaving their schools on Fridays to participate in strikes. The events began in August 2018, when Greta Thunberg, 15, sat in front of a Swedish Parliament every school day for weeks to protest lack of action on climate change. Her posts went viral and in September she decided to keep striking every Friday until change happened. People began joining her in other locations. This has now culminated into a worldwide phenomenon taking place today, September 20, 2019, around the world. It’s likely that Friday strikes will continue after today in some locations.

This next live stream, also from The Washington Post, shows the protest in New York.

The Global Climate Strike network describes today’s event this way:

Going on climate strike means people everywhere walking out of their homes, their offices, their farms, their factories. Everyone is needed to disrupt business as usual: from sports stars, actors and teachers to food industry workers, psychologists, delivery drivers and everything in between. We can all take part, whatever our circumstances, by refusing to accept the status quo. Already people in 150 countries are organising for the global climate strikes this September. Some will spend the day in protest against new pipelines and mines, or the banks that fund them; some will highlight the oil companies fuelling this crisis and the politicians that enable them. Others will spend the day in action raising awareness in their communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.”

Guardian News also has a live stream from New York below.

And Now This News is sharing streams today live too.

Participants hope that September 20 will be the biggest school strike mobilization to date.

This is a developing story.