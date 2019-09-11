Eric Lertzman: Deputy City Attorney Dead in Murder Suicide

Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman was found dead – along with his wife and adult son – in a suspected murder suicide in Northridge, California. A neighbor told KTLA-TV that Lertzman’s panic-stricken daughter ran outside of the house and said her dad tried to shoot her.

Mike Feuer is the elected Los Angeles City Attorney. He released a statement on what he called the “Northridge tragedy,” writing, “It is with shock and profound sadness that we announce that today Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman was involved in a tragic incident which we understand resulted in the death of his wife, his adult son and himself.”

He added, “As we search for answers to how this could happen, we mourn the victims and envelop those left behind with our love at this time of unbearable loss. Of course we will provide members of our City Attorney Family with needed counseling and support.”

Los Angeles police say that officers went to the Northridge home around 9 a.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting in progress. All three victims died of gunshot wounds, KTLA-TV reported, adding that police recovered at least two handguns. A woman in her 20s escaped the home.

Police Believe the Deaths Stem From a Murder Suicide & a Neighbor Says Lertzman’s Frantic Daughter Ran Outside

Greg Demos, a neighbor, gave KTLA-TV a chilling description of what he witnessed; he said that a woman who said she was Lertzman’s daughter ran outside in her pajamas and told him that her father tried to shoot her.

Demos told the LA television station that the young woman was “upset, confused, distraught, somewhat in shock” and told him, “I don’t know what to tell you Greg but this is what just happened in my house, and I don’t know what to do. My dad took a shot at me, and my mom and my brother are still inside.” The station also reported that the daughter may have jumped out a window to escape the carnage.

Josh Cain, a reporter for LA Daily News, wrote on Twitter, “Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirm man found dead at Northridge home today was Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman. Also killed were his wife and adult son. Officials did not confirm whether Lertzman was the shooter, but police said they believe this was a murder suicide.”

Although police haven’t yet named the victims or confirmed the perpetrator, one woman wrote on Facebook that she was “so stunned and sickened about the loss” of the family members. “…I keep thinking of how selfish an act is to kill your family and then yourself. Why didn’t he get help? Why such a horrible loss?” She identified Lertzman’s wife as Sandy Cossid Lertzman, his son as Michael Lertzman, and the couple’s daughter as Rachel Lertzman. Online records and psat obituaries also confirm those family ties.

Lertzman Joined the City Attorney’s Office 14 Years Ago & the Office Handles Domestic Violence Cases

Feuer provided additional details on Twitter, writing, “Details are evolving, though early reports indicate police were called to the family home because of a domestic disturbance. Lertzman joined the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in 2005.”

Lertzman’s brief LinkedIn page identifies himself as “DCA City of Los Angeles.”

According to his law license, Lertzman’s full name was Eric Jack Lertzman. He was admitted to the state bar in 1992 and had an active license.

According to the city attorney's website, that office "plays a leading role in shaping the future of our city by fighting to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, reducing gang activity, preventing gun violence, standing up for consumers and the elderly, protecting our environment and so much more."