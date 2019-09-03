Haley Smith Dead: American Idol Contestant Dies

Haley Smith, a former contestant on American Idol, has died, according to TMZ.

The entertainment site, which broke the story, reported that the cause of death was a motorcycle crash and confirmed the news with Smith’s father. She died in Maine on Saturday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haley Smith Failed to Make a Sharp Turn, Reports Say

TMZ reports that the cause of the “one-vehicle crash” was failing “to make a sharp turn along a residential road that becomes a highway in certain sections. Her father told TMZ that a deer might have caused the crash because she was a good rider.

The agency involved is the Millinocket Police Department. That department is located in Millinocket, ME. Heavy has contacted the agency and left a message seeking additional information.

Tristan McAvoy wrote a tribute to Smith on Facebook. “I wont ever forget you. I love you dream girl,” he wrote, posting a video of her playing an ukulele. On September 1, he wrote, “Waking up another morning to the same truth. Miss you baby.”

Friends filled his comment thread with tributes to Haley Smith. “I am so unbelievably sorry for your loss Tristan. She was truly such an amazing person. Every single time I saw her she always had the most beautiful smile on her face. She was always so happy, so sweet and so kind to everyone she came across, No matter who they were. My heart truly breaks for you and everyone who knew and loved her 💔,” wrote one woman.

Haley Had a Brief Stint on American Idol’s 11th Season

Haley Smith was 27 years old when she died. She was known for “auditioning on season 11 of American Idol,” US Weekly reports. She was didn’t make it through the second round of eliminations on the show, though.

In her audition video, she said she felt most at peace “being outdoors.”

This post is being updated when more is learned about Haley Smith’s death.