John & Mary Sisk Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John and Mary Sisk, a teacher and car dealer tech, were named as the parents authorities say were shot to death by their 14-year-old son/stepson who then also killed his three young siblings, including an infant.

The suspect accused of killing all five family members had not yet been identified by authorities because of his young age. Heavy has learned his name but is withholding it at this time for that reason.

Steven Young, the public information office for the Limestone Sheriff’s Office in Alabama, called the shootings a ‘tragedy on a scale” not familiar to tiny Elkmont, Alabama. He said the shootings would have a ripple effect in the small town. “This affects all of us.”

He identified victim Sisk, 38, as the “father of the offender” and said Mary Sisk, 35 was the “stepmother of the offender….the offender is 14 years of age and is currently charged with five counts of juvenile murder.” The teen could later face adult charges, even capital murder, Young added.

The children killed were a brother of the suspect (6 months); a sister, 5, and a brother, 6. (Heavy has learned the older children killed were named Aurora and Kane.)

1. Mary Sisk Worked as a Special Education Teacher in Hunstville & Described Herself as ‘Happily Married’

According to her Mountain Gap Schools page, Mary Sisk had worked in education “for over 10 years working with students in all walks of life.”

She described a pleasant life. “I am happily married with a great husband and four beautiful children,” she wrote. “I am originally from New Orleans and really miss the food! I am currently working on furthering my education with the support of my amazing family!”

Mary listed her education as a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in special education from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also had certifications in special education, “mental retardation,” and specific learning disability, the website bio reads.

John and Mary Sisk’s baby registry at Target says their youngest child was due in February 2019. Aurora, another of the victims, was known as “Rorrie,” and was born in 2014, according to a birth announcement that lists the suspect as 9 years old at the time.

2. John Sisk Worked on New Vehicles at a Car Dealership

John Sisk wrote on LinkedIn that he was a “PDI Tech” for a car dealership in Huntsville, Alabala and described his duties as “put new vehicles in the service to be sold.”

Before that he was an internet sales manager for Rocket Harley Davidson in Huntsville for three years. He completed the Paul Mitchell School in Huntsville in cosmetology. “Graduated with cutting honors, color honors, texture honors, and Deans list,” he wrote.

He also had an associate’s degree in diesel mechanics technology/technician from Lincoln Tech – Indianapolis and in shop management. Mary Sisk had endorsed some of the skills he listed on LinkedIn.

Sisk had an arrest history. In February 2019, a local newspaper ran this arrest report for him: “John Wayne Sisk, 38, of 25019 Ridge Road, Elkmont, first-degree burglary.”

3. The Sheriff’s Department Says the Teenage Son Confessed to Shooting the Five Family Members

Young said that the suspect initially claimed he heard gunshots but later confessed.

“The offender called 911…he met deputies in the driveway and told them he had been in the basement of the home and heard gunshots from the main level of the home upstairs,” Young said. “He said he ran out the door and there was very little other information given.” However, “discrepancies were found in his statement,” according to Young. Officials confronted him with discrepancies and he “admitted to shooting the five family members” who all lived in the residence, said Young. He then assisted officials in finding the gun. “It was illegally in the residence,” said Young.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter: “Five people have been shot at a residence in the [25000 block of Ridge Rd.] in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition.”

The Sheriff’s Department later posted this update: “UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.” They added: “Investigators have recovered the handgun from the side of the road nearby where it had been tossed.”

Authorities have not identified the suspect.

The boy is accused of murdering his father, stepmother, and three siblings, according to WKRN-TV. A motive was not released. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the boy “called 911 about hearing gunshots” before allegedly confessing that he killed his entire family.

Three of the victims were children, q13Fox reported.

4. The Teen Was a Local High School Student Whose Grandmother Used to Live in the Basement & Whose Birth Mother Died Suddenly

An obituary for the teenager’s mother says she died suddenly in 2011. It does not give a cause of death. She was 31 years old at the time and had roots in Indiana. At the time, in addition to the teen suspect, she had a second son who was a baby. She also had a child who preceded her in death. She wasn’t married to John Sisk at the time of her death (she was married to a different man), although another family obituary states that her last name used to be Sisk.

Counselors were going to be available at the local high school the teenager attended in the wake of the shooting. “Please be in prayer for our school and community. We will have extra counselors at school today,” wrote Elkmont High School on Facebook.

The teen’s grandmother told WAAY 31 that “the deceased are the only family they have in the area.

The grandma told the television station that she recently lived in the family’s basement. Family members were sobbing and distraught at the scene, according to the television station. A helicopter airlifted some family members to the hospital.

5. A Man Who Described Himself as a Neighbor Recalled How the Teenage Suspect Would Play at His House When Younger & Go to Church

On Facebook, a man who identified himself as a neighbor, wrote a heartfelt post about the shootings.

“I’ve been thinking about the shooting that happened next door. About all of the people affected. About the property owners, the VFD, the neighbors watching between the mini blinds, the people who have relatives on our street, the local school,” he wrote. “This is surreal. The teenage boy used to play at our house often as a kid. He came in and played and ate snacks. We carried him to church occasionally.”

He added: “It’s hard to imagine what has happened in 14 years to come to a point that wiping out your entire family seems like the best option. Now he has no one. I’m sure he’s realized that he now has no one to console him. No one to wrap him in a hug……Ever. What if it were your grandson or nephew or your child’s playmate?”

The neighbor continued, “He’s brought this upon himself. He’s rocked a community. There’s no denying his heinous act. Who’s in his corner? Jesus. Jesus is ready to forgive. Jesus forgave me a lot of horrible things. Jesus forgave you a lot of horrible things too. Sure, there are going to be some severe consequences. The fallout will be horrendous. But, Christians are called to be like Christ. Christ who forgave those who crucified Him. When you pray for our ‘good’ neighbors, don’t forget to pray for this kid.”

The Elkmont, Alabama shooting comes just days after a 16-year-old boy in nearby Toney, Alabama was accused of shooting his father to death after his dad asked him to clean his room. Authorities haven’t named that teenager or the 14-year-old because of their ages, according to WSFA-TV.

