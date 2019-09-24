How Many Impeachments Have There Been in U.S. History?

If you’re wondering how many impeachments there have been in U.S. history, the answer might surprise you. The number of impeached presidents is quite low; and the number of presidents whose impeachment proceedings actually led to their leaving the White House is actually zero.

Only two presidents in U.S. history have been impeached: Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. Both presidents went through with impeachment proceedings, both were acquitted by the Senate and able to carry out the rest of their presidencies.

Many people wrongly thing Richard Nixon was impeached. He was not impeached, as The Washington Post clarifies: rather, the House Judiciary Comittee approved articles of impeachment for Nixon in 1974, but Nixon resigned prior to a House vote on those impeachment charges

There have also been a number of presidents who have dealt with threats of impeachment or rumors of impeachment proceedings, including: Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and more.

On Sept. 24, Rep. John Lewis called for impeachment proceedings to be brought against Trump. He said in part, “The future of our democracy is at stake. I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To do otherwise would betray the foundations of our democracy.”

Later on today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address these calls for impeachment, per several reports. And in response to these growing calls for impeachment, Trump said earlier in the morning that same day, “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s a witch hunt, I’m leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bill Clinton & Andrew Johnson Are the Only Presidents in U.S. History to Be Formally Impeached; Neither of Them Were Convicted

Andrew Johnson was the first president to ever be charged with impeachment. Specifically, he was charged with 11 articles of impeachment, most revolving around an alleged violation of the Tenure of Office Act. The trial took place in March, 1868; in May, a majority of senators voted to convict Johnson, but there wasn’t enough of a majority (aka 2/3 majority) to convict him.

On Dec. 19, 1998, the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton, the president at the time, after 14 hours of deliberation. Per a History Channel account, Clinton was charged with lying under oath to a federal grand jury, and obstructing justice, both in connection to his alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with an intern named Monica Lewinsky.

The impeachment proceedings themselves would take place almost a month later in Jan. 1999. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court at the time, William Rehnquist, was the judge, and senators served as jurors.

Then, on Feb. 12, 1999, the Senate voted to acquit Clinton. Specifically, 45 Democrats and 10 Republications voted “Not Guilty” on the charge of perjury, and there was a 50-50 vote for the charge of obstruction of justice. Neither of the votes was even close to the 2/3 majority necessary to push the president out of the office.

Richard Nixon Did Not Undergo Impeachment Proceedings; He Resigned Before the House Voted to Impeach

Though Richard Nixon is often the president that comes to mind when people wonder about what presidents have been impeached, he actually didn’t undergo impeachment proceedings. He resigned prior to a House vote on impeachment charges. Therefore, he didn’t have to move through the process at all.

Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974. Per an archived article of The Washington Post, Nixon did not admit to any of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” he was charged with; rather, he said that he had to “put the interests of America first,” and said he’d realized he no longer had “a strong enough political base in the Congress” for him to be an effective president.

The closest he came to acknowledging the charges against him was when he said, “I deeply regret any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.