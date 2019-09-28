Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 28

There’s a startling new discovery about unregulated vaping products purchased off the street. A test revealed that some black market vapes contain literal poison. Read on for details.

Metallica postpones its international tour as lead singer James Hetfield heads backs to rehab.

And on a lighter note, see where you can get a free cup of coffee tomorrow during National Coffee Day.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Bootleg Vaping Products Laced With Cyanide

Tests show bootleg marijuana vapes tainted with hydrogen cyanide. https://t.co/hVCBYhsYuW — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2019

Health officials have warned users of vaping products and e-cigarettes to never buy them off the street. A recent test of black market products reveals a startling reason why that advice should be heeded.

NBC News collaborated with a cannabis testing facility called CannaSafe to analyze THC cartridges. The samples that had come from legal dispensaries in California did not contain any chemicals that would have raised any red flags.

However, the THC cartridges that had been obtained on the black market were laced with literal poison. The network reported that 10 of the unregulated products contained a fungicide called myclobutanil. When burned, the chemical transforms into hydrogen cyanide.

Cyanide is a highly toxic colorless gas that acts quickly and can be deadly. The CDC explains that cyanide “sometimes is described as having a ‘bitter almond’ smell, but it does not always give off an odor, and not everyone can detect this odor.” Hydrogen cyanide has also been used as a chemical weapon.

This finding comes as the Centers for Disease Control and other health officials struggle to pinpoint why more than 800 people, who have used vaping products, have gotten sick nationwide. No single product or substance has been linked to all of the severe lung illness cases. At least 12 people have died.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Metallica Delays Tour As Lead Singer Enters Rehab

The heavy metal band Metallica is putting its upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia on hold because lead singer James Hetfield is re-entering rehab. The other band members posted a message to fans on their official website, explaining that “our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years.”

They apologized to fans and said that ticket holders would be given refunds. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.”

Hetfield’s battle with alcoholism and drugs has been out in the open for several years. The singer went to rehab in 2001 and then later opened up about the struggle in a documentary called “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster” in 2004.

Hetfield explained in a 2016 interview, which you can watch on YouTube here, with podcast host Joe Rogan that he had been motivated to get clean out of fear that he could lose his family. Hetfield is married with three children.

OFF-BEAT: Football Referee Hit In the Head With a Cannon Blast

A college football referee in Maine is recovering after he was struck in the face by matter shot out of a cannon. The bizarre incident happened at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine last weekend.

An alum brought his own cannon to the game, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s department. It’s customary for a cannon to be fired during games. WCSH-TV, citing officials, reported that the cannon typically shoots out a blank shotgun shell.

But the alum with his own cannon had used black powder along with another substance that he had balled up into a wad, deputies said. This is what hit the referee in the face. In the video, you can see the referee clutch his face and fall to the ground. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to be ok. The school’s president told the local NBC affiliate that cannons would no longer be allowed on campus.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Actor Rob Garrison, best known for his role as Tommy in the Karate Kid, has passed away at the age of 59.

Middle school student Amari Allen says three white boys cut off her dreadlocks at the playground of their Virginia private Christian school.

A deli worker in Oregon, Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, was accused of spiking bean dip with meth.

Next month’s Democratic debate will have 12 participants and take place on one night.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have reached a deal to produce another Spider-Man movie.

CHECK THIS OUT: Free Brew On National Coffee Day

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay all weekend with a free mug of your favorite joe. ☕️ Just download our app, look for "Special Offers" in the store list, tap the offer and submit your receipt once you buy your #coffee Get the offer now: https://t.co/mFk1JK4ZR0 pic.twitter.com/uV6lo0cOCC — Coupons.com (@Coupons) September 27, 2019

Sunday is National Coffee Day and several retailers will be giving away free cups of coffee! Krispy Kreme has arguably the best deal planned. Customers can get one free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut, with no other purchase necessary, at participating stores.

Dunkin’ Donuts has a two-for-one special planned for National Coffee Day. Other retailers such as Circle K, Hardee’s, Godiva and PJ’s Coffee are also offering free cups. Le Pain Quotidien says customers who bring their own mug on Sunday will be given free coffee.

The Coupons.com app is also getting in on the game. The company is offering coffee rebates up to $2.50 through Monday. Just submit a receipt from stores such as Starbucks, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, and IHOP for the refund. As explained on the app’s Twitter account, “Just download our app, look for ‘Special Offers’ in the store list, tap the offer and submit your receipt once you buy your #coffee.”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.