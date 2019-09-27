Amari Allen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amari Allen says three white boys held her down and cut her “ugly, nappy” dreadlocks in a playground at a Virginia private Christian school Monday.

The 12-year-old “straight A” student and violin player alleges that while telling her she “should not have been born,” one of the boys covered her mouth, another held her head, and the third took scissors and cut her locs.

The attack happened Monday at the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield in Northern, Virginia where tuition is $12,000 a year.

It would be a couple of days before her family would notice and she’d tell what happened. “Everybody’s telling me to keep calm,” her mother Cynthia Allen said. Allen said the school wanted the incident kept off social media.

The school claims they’re investigating but has shut down all its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

1. Amari Allen Cried Recounting the Assault & Said She’s Been Bullied For Weeks

In an interview with a local news station, the 12-year-old wept as she described the assault and the said, “Sometimes I think I don’t deserve to be there …at a Christian school and everything and that I’m ugly …”

Allen said the three white boys have relentlessly bullied her, taken her lunch, called her names and hen, the attack on the playground.

“They were all around me and then one of them put (his) hand behind my back, one of the them covered my mouth” and the third, used scissors to “cut out big chunks” of her hair.

The family has asked for prayers and justice.

“Please pray for the Allen Family… We all need strength for my niece Amari Allen. She has been bullied at Immanuel Christian school in Springfield, VA. Three White boys decided to hold her down and cut her hair stating it is UGLY and NAPPY.. Please SHARE We calling for JUSTICE😢”

2. Allen’s Aunt Zyonn Allen Posted a Recording With a School Official Who Said Adults Were Present

Allen’s aunt played a video of a phone call from the school where she’s asked to “do the Godly thing and keep it off social media.”

Allen wrote that, “All three white boys were still in school today, none were suspended/expelled or even approached.”

On the recording a woman can be heard saying the school is “doing everything we can to handle it the right way that honors his family …”

When asked if there were adults on the playground the woman says, “Yes, there were adults out there and I’m sure …I mean we don’t tolerate that kind of thing.”

“…I don’t want to say too much but we’re working on getting to the bottom of it,” the school official is heard saying.

3. Immanuel Christian School, Which Has Shuttered All Its Social Media Accounts, Said it Doesn’t ‘Tolerate’ Bullying or Abuse

The Daily Beast reported, that Cynthia Allen said she met with school officials Thursday “to demand the three boys be removed and updated policies be put into place to ensure ‘this doesn’t happen again.’ Allen also said Amari filed a police report.”

The school sent a statement to the Daily Beast which in part read, “We take seriously the emotional and physical well-being of all our students, and have a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse.”

The school said it “reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation, and further inquiries should be directed to the Fairfax County Police Department.”

4. Immanuel Christian School Prohibits Any LGTB ‘Behavior’ in its Students or Their Families. Second Lady Karen Pence Works at the School as a Part Time Art Instructor

As was first reported by the Huffington Post, Karen Pence began a part-time job teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in January. The school prohibits “sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices,” and says a “healthy marriage (is) between one man and one woman.”

In its “parent agreement,” the school states that can refuse admission or expel a student if “the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to contumacious behavior, divisive conduct, and participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices, or being unable to support the moral principles of the school. (Lev. 20:13 and Romans 1:27.) I acknowledge the importance of a family culture based on biblical principles and embrace biblical family values such as a healthy marriage between one man and one woman. My role as spiritual mentor to my children will be taken seriously.”

5. A GoFundMe Was Created to Support Amari Allen, the ‘Victim of a Hate Crime.’ The Family is Taking Legal Action

“This is a fundraiser to raise money for Amari Allen, a 12-year-old girl in Virginia who was the victim of a hate crime this Monday when three white six grade students held her down, called her derogatory names and forcibly cut her dreadlocks on the playground. I reached out to the family and setup this fundraiser in hopes we can raise money for this poor child so she can get therapy, time off from school or whatever her and her family need. We will post updates as the campaign grows. Please help us make Amari’s story go viral as a testament that this type of racist behavior will NOT be tolerated and she has the support of folks near and far<3. try to imagine if that had been you …”

Meanwhile, the Allen family, show filed a police report, is considering legal action.