Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 18

Your Internet connection could soon come from outer space. Read on for more on SpaceX’s plans to expand broadband access.

Part-time workers at Whole Foods are losing their medical benefits, about two years after Amazon purchased the grocery chain.

And several chains are offering deals today in honor of National Cheeseburger Day!

TOP STORY: SpaceX Aims to Provide Internet Via Satellite

First 60 @SpaceX Starlink satellites loaded into Falcon fairing. Tight fit. pic.twitter.com/gZq8gHg9uK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2019

In the near future, there may be another option for connecting to the Internet. SpaceX is working on a plan to beam signals down from space via a system of satellites called Starlink.

Elon Musk’s company wants to launch thousands of more satellites over the next year. SpaceX has also asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to rearrange its existing satellites in order to more efficiently cover territories over the United States. If federal regulators approve of the plan, SpaceX says it could begin providing broadband internet access by the end of 2020.

One major benefit to this hypothetical system is that it has the potential to bring internet coverage to rural areas that ground-based providers have struggled to reach. Satellites also would not be impacted by severe weather in the same way as traditional methods; cables and cell towers can be knocked offline by rough weather conditions such as tropical storms. It’s estimated that nearly half the world’s population still does not have Internet access.

But SpaceX does have competition in this space. Companies OneWeb and Amazon are also working on plans to deliver broadband access via satellite.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Whole Foods Cut Health Benefits For Part-Time Workers

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing a backlash for the decision to cut medical benefits for part-time workers at Whole Foods. The online retail giant acquired the grocery chain for more than $13 billion in 2017.

The change goes into effect in January of 2020. Whole Foods employs approximately 95,000 people, less than 2,000 of whom work less than 20 hours per week. A company spokesperson told Business Insider that the decision to remove the medical coverage was made in order to “better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model.”

In the aftermath, it’s been pointed out that Bezos could pay for the workers’ annual health benefits with the amount of money he earns within just a few hours. The nonprofit organization Common Dreams estimated that health care for 1,900 part-time workers costs approximately $19 million per year. Bezos reportedly earns as much as $9 million per hour from stocks and investments.

HAPPENING TODAY: It’s National Cheeseburger Day

In the mood for a cheeseburger? You’ll likely be able to find a good deal today as it’s National Cheeseburger Day!

A few examples: Applebee’s is offering a cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99. Burgerville has cheeseburgers for $1 with a limit of five per in-store transaction. Jack in the Box is giving out free cheeseburgers with the purpose of an appetizer. White Castle is offering a free cheese slider with any purchase. McDonald’s doesn’t appear to have a national deal, but it may be worth checking for specials in your local area on the chain’s app.

According to a recent survey, cheese easily ranks as the most popular topping to put on a hamburger. Onion and pickles were also near the top of the list. As for condiments, Americans love to add ketchup and mustard. The survey by the Thrillist found that the third most popular condiment is Thousand Island dressing, followed by mayonnaise.

Tropical Storm #Jerry formed in the Atlantic this morning and is forecast to grow into a #hurricane. Any potential impacts in the northern Leeward Islands are still uncertain: https://t.co/SEMdP7umnP pic.twitter.com/mvmJ6BgOh1 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 18, 2019

Tropical depression Imelda is expected to dump several inches of rain in southeastern Texas as it moves inland. Track the storm here.

General Motors isn’t paying for autoworkers’ health insurance as the strike continues.

Alison Turkos is suing Lyft after she says the driver and two other men attacked her in 2017.

FedEx is raising rates in 2020 by nearly 5 percent, including for ground and home deliveries.

Apple Arcade, the company’s new gaming subscription service, has launched for $4.99 per month.

IN MEMORIAM

Longtime journalist, author and political commentator Cokie Roberts passed away on September 17 after battling breast cancer for several years. She was 75.

Roberts was a congressional reporter for ABC News. The network’s president James Goldston, described Roberts as a “true pioneer for women in journalism.” American Women in Radio and Television honors Roberts as “one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting.”

Roberts began her career in local television before working her way up to the network level. She was born in New Orleans, graduated from Wellesley College, and married her husband, Steven Roberts, in 1966. Click here to read more about Roberts and her legacy.

