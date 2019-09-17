Cokie Roberts Dead: Journalist Dies at Age 75

Cokie Roberts, a well-known journalist and political commentator on television, has died at the age of 75, according to ABC News.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement given to ABC. She leaves behind a husband, Steven Roberts, children Lee and Rebecca and six grandchildren.

According to biography and oral history by the U.S. House, Roberts was forn Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs on December 27, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Roberts Had Breast Cancer But Her Cause of Death Is Not Clear

ABC News did not immediately release Cokie Roberts’ cause of death. However, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and “successfully treated,” the network reported, becoming an advocate for regular mammograms for women.

She had acknowledged some health problems recently, ABC reported, saying: “Over the summer, I have had some health issues which required treatment that caused weight loss. I am doing fine. I very much appreciate the kind comments I have received and expect to be, as I have been, working away in the days and months to come, covering what promises to be a fascinating election. I am grateful to everyone who has been in touch and sent their well wishes. Thanks for caring.”

Roberts Was the Daughter of U.S Representatives From Louisiana

An oral history for the U.S. House gave some interesting background about Cokie Roberts’ life. She grew up around the U.S. Capitol, so it perhaps wasn’t surprising that she later became a journalist covering Congress.

She was the daughter “of prominent U.S. Representatives Hale Boggs and Lindy Boggs, who represented a New Orleans-centered district for half a century,” the biography says, adding that “Roberts recalled riding the old Senate subway, with its wicker seats; accompanying her father on the House Floor on the Opening Day of Congress in the late 1940s; prodding her father to speak out on the floor in support of the Voting Rights Act of 1965; and listening to prominent dinner guests such as Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas.”

Roberts gave an oral history to the House. She discussed how she was a journalist in the 1980s at the same time her mother was a “leading member of the House.” You can see her oral history page here.

Thomas Hale Boggs Sr. and Lindy Boggs had three other children; the oral history says that Cokie’s real name is Corinne, but her well-known nickname came from her brother, Tommy, because he couldn’t pronounce it when he was a kid.

