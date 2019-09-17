Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 17

The GM auto workers who walked off the job Monday are prepared to strike as long as it takes, according to union leaders. Read on for the possible economic side effects.

Netflix shells out big money for the rights to one of TV’s most popular sitcoms.

And Kevin Hart is facing a major lawsuit related to an extramarital encounter with a model in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Nearly 50,000 General Motors Workers Are On Strike

The offer we presented to the UAW prioritizes employees, communities and builds a stronger future for all. It includes improved wages and health care benefits, over $7B in U.S. investments and 5,400 jobs. Let's come together and secure our shared future: https://t.co/1QVtUokpis pic.twitter.com/Iss4S38Ozs — General Motors (@GM) September 15, 2019

Negotiations are underway between General Motors and union leaders, but it could be a while before the nearly 50,000 auto workers on strike return to work. UAW Region 1A Director Chuck Browning told MSNBC that the union is willing to stretch out the strike as long as it takes. “The bottom line is this company has been extremely profitable for a long period of time. Those profits have been made off the sweat and the hard work of our members and our members want a fair agreement.”

One of the major disagreements is about wages. The union is demanding annual pay raises. General Motors has offered lump-sum increases that are linked to company earnings. Union workers are also pushing for new products to be made at existing plants and seeking additional job security in the wake of recent plant closures by GM.

The GM strike could have a lasting negative impact on the economy depending on how long the negotiations take. The Detroit News, citing economic analysts, reported that the state of Michigan could dip into a recession if the strike lasts more than 10 days. The national economy isn’t expected to suffer unless the strike lasts several weeks.

GM workers last went on strike nationwide in 2007, when more than 73,000 workers walked off the job. You can read more about the union’s current demands here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Seinfeld’ Is Coming to Netflix

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

Netflix has acquired the rights to the hugely popular sitcom Seinfeld. But it came with a hefty price tag. The streaming service reportedly paid more than $500 million for a five-year contract, according to the Los Angeles Times. Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins told the newspaper, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

All 180 episodes will be available beginning in 2021. Seinfeld will launch on the platform as Netflix loses its two most popular shows, based on total streaming minutes: Friends and the Office.

Seinfeld is currently available on Hulu. The show originally aired from 1989 through 1998. For those who still rely on cable, TBS owns the syndication rights to the show.

OFF-BEAT: Kevin Hart Sued For $60 Million Over a 2017 Sex Tape

A model who appeared in a 2017 sex tape with Kevin Hart has sued him for $60 million claiming that she had no idea they were being recorded. https://t.co/VJzWcCvSwl pic.twitter.com/P0rCPX1wOX — E! News (@enews) September 17, 2019

Comedian Kevin Hart has been served with a $60 million lawsuit over a 2017 sex tape. Hart has previously acknowledged and apologized for cheating on his wife, Eniko Hart, with model Montia Sabagg in Las Vegas. His encounter with Sabagg, at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in September of 2017, was described by both sides as consensual.

But it wasn’t private. The act was recorded and posted online. Hart says he was unaware of the tape and claimed he was being extorted. At the time, Sabagg also referred to Hart as a victim, said that she wouldn’t ask him for any money and that she wanted to find the person responsible for recording them having sex. Hart’s friend JT Jackson was later charged with extortion and has pleaded not guilty.

But in the new lawsuit, Sabagg accuses Hart of coordinating with Jackson to record their encounter. The Cosmopolitan Hotel was also named as a defendant for violating her privacy. According to court documents cited by E! News, Sabagg claimed Hart had intended to attract publicity to hype up his comedy tour.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

New York rapper Lil Tecca is alive and well, despite fake news reports that he was shot dead.

Matthew Amiot was identified as the suspect accused of sparking the fire that destroyed a synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota.

General Mills has recalled 600,000 pounds of its Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour for possible E. coli contamination.

Chipotle has added a marinated steak to the menu, the chain’s first new meat item in more than a year.

A three-part documentary on Bill Gates debuts Friday on Netflix.

CHECK THIS OUT

This igloo-themed hotel will open in the North Pole next year for $105,000 for a 5-night stay pic.twitter.com/X73WI3T6qt — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 16, 2019

How would you like to take a vacation to the North Pole? Travelers can now book a stay inside an igloo at the “northernmost hotel of the world,” but it comes at a hefty cost: $105,000 per person.

The company Luxury Action created a series of glass igloos, complete with skylights so travelers can enjoy the Northern Lights. According to the company’s website, the igloos are heated and are equipped with toilets.

Airfare is included in the vacation package. Visitors also can rely on a wilderness guide, a camp manager and the services of an arctic chef. But the North Pole igloos are only available for one month out of the year– April– due to extreme weather conditions.

