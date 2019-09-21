Mandy Stavik Update on Her Rape & Murder 2019

Timothy Bass began serving a 27-year prison sentence in the 1989 rape and murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik after his sentencing in July 2019. His case went cold until one of his coworkers, Kim Wagner, provided police with a coke can and plastic cup Bass discarded.

Mandy Stavik was a freshman at Central Washington University when she died. She was home for Thanksgiving break when she went missing. The day after Thanksgiving, on November 24, 1989, she went for a run down her usual path. The trail took her five miles from her home in Whatcom County, Washington, to the Nooksack River. Her body was found floating nude in the river three days after her disappearance, according to the Bellingham Herald.

Bass was arrested December 12, 2017 on suspicion of murder in the cold case death. Bass watched cold case shows and bragged that he would never be caught, according to the newspaper.

He was sentenced July 2, 2019 to serve 27 years in prison. He spoke publicly for the first time at his sentencing and maintained his innocence.

Bass Will Serve Less Time in Prison Than the Time He Was Free After Stavik’s Murder & Maintained His Innocence at Sentencing

Timothy Bass, 51, was sentenced to serve 27 years in prison on July 2, 2019 in the cold case murder of 18-year-old Mandy Stavik in 1989. Bass was free for 28 years before he was caught. He spoke publicly at his sentencing for the first time, according to a video from the Bellingham Herald.

“I would first like to say that I am 100 percent innocent of this crime. Furthermore, I don’t believe that I received a fair trial,” he began, then added his attorney told him not to say much at his sentencing.

“I would like to address one thing,” he said, referring to the testimony of his ex-wife, Gina Malone. Malone testified that Bass blamed his father for the death, Bass said.

“I love my father. He was my best friend. We did everything together. He died in an accident on February 17, 2002, and I have not been the same since,” he said.

He went on, saying he was a good citizen without a record.

“I have never been arrested before. I have not been unemployed. I don’t do drugs. I don’t drink…I was married for almost 30 years. I raised three great children, two of them on the autism spectrum. While this investigation was going on I actually delivered to this jail twice a week until 2016,” he said, referring to his delivery job with a bakery.

“I tried to be respectful and kind in my year and a half that I’ve been here, and that’s very hard to do when you’re accused of something like this,” he said. “I will continue to be respectful and kind because that’s who I am. I wish no ill will on anyone here, not even today, but I am having a hard time with this.”

Timothy Bass’ Lawyers Argued His DNA Was Obtained in an Illegal Search

The attorneys for Timothy Bass argued in court his DNA was obtained illegally when his coworker, Kim Wagner, took a plastic cup and coke can from a trash can and gave it to police.

“Put simply, law enforcement officers cannot use private citizens to obtain evidence without a search warrant where a search warrant would otherwise be required,” the defense wrote in one motion filed in August 2018, newspapers reported. “This search was done for a singular reason: to assist law enforcement.”

When police asked Wagner for information on her coworker, she thought of her daughter and wanted to help.

“I felt a basic human moral obligation to help,” Wagner testified, according to the Bellingham Herald.

