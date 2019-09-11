Tallahassee Maryland Circle Stabbing: Suspect in Custody

A suspect is in custody after a mass stabbing at a business in Tallahassee, according to the city’s police department. Multiple people have been wounded, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement. It’s not clear if the suspect is an employee of the business where the attack occurred.

Reports Indicate That as Many as 6 People Have Been Stabbed

Sad scene in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/nmFdzEDx3u — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐡 📻 WVFT (@Greg_Tish) September 11, 2019

The press release from the Tallahassee PD says that officers responded to the 2000 block of Maryland Circle at 8:37 a.m. on September 11. The release describes there being “multiple stabbing victims” who received “immediate medical attention.” The conditions of those injured has not been made public. ABC’s Mina Kaji reports that six people were stabbed during the incident. That information was further reported by NBC News.

WCTV reports that the victims are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The case is being investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Earlier reports that the stabbing took place at the Coca-Cola Distribution Center in the area were incorrect.

One Report Says That Employees Chased the Suspect From the Building

Tallahassee Police are investigating what workers at the Coca Cola plant off Hartsfield Road describes to family members as a “massive stabbing.” Im hearing reports of multiple victims and possibly one death pic.twitter.com/SwbJY4tEVA — Karl Etters (@KarlEtters) September 11, 2019

One employee of the business where the attack occurred, Dennis McMaster, sent a text to his wife reading, “massive stabbing. Come get me,” on the morning of the attack, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. WVFT’s Greg Tish tweeted that the incident may have occurred at Dyke Industries. Tish wrote, “Suspect was chased by employees and one hit the suspect in face with a hammer trying to stop him. Multiple ppl rolled out on stretchers.”

One Man Who Was There for an Interview Was Stabbed 5 Times, His Wife Said

Another man, Bobby Riggins Jr., was at the scene for an interview with Dyke Industries. His wife, Marquitta Campbell, told the Tallahassee Democrat that her husband was stabbed five times.

More to follow…

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School