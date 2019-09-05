Watch: Kitten Rescued From Sewer by Brooklyn Men

A diverse group of Brooklyn residents banded together to rescue a kitten who’d been trapped in a sewer for days.

Be prepared to grin widely, maybe get choked up, and likely cheer when a group of men devise a plan, using a bag, ropes, a bucket and ladder, to save a cat stuck in a sewer.

The NYC Scanner Twitter account shared the video which shows a Hasidic Jewish man, Hispanic men and others working together.

VIDEO: New Yorkers in #Brooklyn seen rescuing a kitten that was stuck in a street sewer for nearly two days. pic.twitter.com/2jkm6vtSDT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) September 5, 2019

One of the Hispanic men, who appears to be called Jose, “Joselito,” was the one who went into the sewer and completed the rescue. As the secured the kitten, the men all cheered.

The video is undated. According to Yeshiva World, “Besides for being wet and frightened, the baby cat looked healthy.”