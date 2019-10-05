Lisa Stasi & Daughter Tiffany: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Stasi and her infant daughter, Tiffany Stasi, were lured into a trap by a serial killer, John Robinson, who said he was helping single mothers. Stasi disappeared from Overland Park, Kansas on January 9, 1985, and her daughter was given to the killer’s brother.

Lisa Stasi was born Lisa Elledge in Hunstville, Alabama, April 11, 1965. She married Carl Stasi in 1984 and soon gave birth to her daughter, Tiffany Lynn. She fled the marriage, and she was staying in a refuge for battered women when she encountered the man who would become her killer. He seemed suspicious, asking hospital staff at Truman Medical Center to be connected to white women. Staff knew that baby brokers sought out Caucasian babies, who sold for a higher profit in the baby-broker trade, according to The Charley Project.

Robinson was convicted in the death of Stasi and seven other women, but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were never solved and her body was never found. Tiffany Stasi was given to Robinson’s brother, Donald Robinson, and his wife, Helen. Tiffany was raised as Heather Robinson. At age 16 in 2000, she learned she was Tiffany Stasi.

Now 34, Heather Tiffany Robinson is trying to find the truth about her mother and locate her remains so she can finally be laid to rest.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lisa Stasi Fled a ‘Troubled Marriage’ & Was Lured to Her Death By a Man Pretending to Help Single Mothers

Lisa Stasi was married to Carl Stasi in Huntsville, Alabama, in August, 1984. One month later, their daughter, Tiffany Lynn, was born. The couple moved to Kansas City, Kansas, and their marriage quickly dissolved. The Charley Project describes the marriage as “troubled.” Lisa and Tiffany Stasi moved into the Hope House, a shelter for battered women.

At that time, she encountered John Robinson, who told her his name was John Osbourne. He said he was a part of the Kansas City Outreach Program, an assistance program for young mothers. Through the program, she could receive her GED and would receive free room and board, he told her.

The mother and daughter checked into a room at the Rodeway Inn in Overland Park, Kansas. She told relatives “Mr. Osbourne” was paying for the room. The day before her disappearance, her sister-in-law was babysitting Tiffany. Lisa went to the house to pick up her daughter, and Robinson later picked up Lisa and Tiffany. She was never seen again.

2. In Lisa Stasi’s Last Phone Call, She Said People Were Trying to Take Her Baby & Forcing Her to Sign Papers

A few hours after Lisa Stasi left her sister-in-law’s house with her daughter, she called her mother-in-law, crying hysterically. She told her that someone was trying to take her daughter, claiming she was an unfit mother. She said the people were trying to force her to sign four blank pieces of paper.

“I said, ‘Don’t sign nothing,'” Betty Stasi told 20/20. “And she was just crying and then she finally settled down and she says, ‘Here they come now’…And she hung up. And that was the last time I heard from her.”

Investigators were able to identify John Robinson as John Osbourne through a credit card used to pay for the room. That credit card also connected him to his company and to the Kansas City Outreach Program, and fraudulent charity organization, according to The Charley Project.

The website said:

Authorities learned that he approached the Truman Medical Center in Kansas in late 1984 regarding the outreach program. Robinson told social workers at the facility that he was associated with Catholic Charities and was aware of similar groups in the area. Robinson apparently wanted young mothers to be referred to his organization after their stay in the center. Administrators at the hospital became suspicious of him when he inquired about Caucasian mothers, seeming to favor them over African-Americans. A social worker at the facility knew healthy Caucasian babies garnered higher profits than other races in the black market baby-brokering trade. The employee stated that she did not believe Robinson worked with any mothers associated with Truman Medical Center, but Lisa delivered Tiffany at the facility and then moved on to the shelter. Authorities began to suspect that Robinson was using Equi II and his Kansas City Outreach Program as a front for an illegal baby-brokering business after Lisa and Tiffany vanished.

3. Tiffany Stasi Was Raised By the Brother of Her Mother’s Killer

Donald Robinson and his wife, Helen Robinson, were unable to conceive a child. Don’s brother, John Robinson, told him he would find them a baby, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2000.

He kidnapped Tiffany Stasi after murdering the baby’s mother, and brought the baby to the couple. He told them the baby’s mother died by suicide in a hotel room. They believed the adoption was legal and paid $5,500, according to the book, “Anyone You Want Me to be: A True Story of Sex and Death on the Internet.”

Investigators told the Chicago Tribune that Robinson targeted Lisa Stasi so he could give his brother a baby. Tiffany Stasi was raised as Heather Tiffany Robinson. She did not know the truth about her mother until she was 16.

John Robinson’s wife testified at his trial regarding Tiffany Stasi’s disappearance. She said he brought a baby home in January, 1985. She recalled the baby was dirty, and he did not have supplies to take care of her. She bought clothing and baby supplies, and the baby was later given to Donald Robinson and his wife, according to the Charley Project.

4. Heather Robinson is Seeking Closure In Her Mother’s Death & Wants to Bury Her Body

Although Tiffany Stasi has not seen her mother since she was 4 months old, she still has a drive to be reconnected with her. She wants to know what exactly happened to her mother the day she died, and what she witnessed as an infant.

“I want to find out where she is. I want to know who she was,” Heather Robinson told 20/20. “She was a scared, abused, 19-year-old girl with a newborn, desperate to keep her child [and] be a mother. That was the whole reason John got her… I know I will. I’ll find her.”

Lisa Stasi has a grave next to the spot her own mother is buried, but Lisa’s grave is empty.

Robinson told 20/20 she felt “empty, numb [and] defeated” standing next to her mother’s grave “because I thought by the time I came back here I’d be burying my mother’s remains.”

“I had hoped that…not only was this journey to help me find answers about Lisa, I wanted to try to heal and give closure to everyone else that was involved,” Heather Robinson continued. “I will never stop trying to find her. I will never back down. If I want something I will get it, I will never let go.”

She shared a photo of the headstone September 12, 2019 on Facebook.

“All this grave actually needs is Lisa…” she wrote.

5. Heather Robinson Founded ‘The Lisa Stasi Effect’ to Find Information About Her Mother & Connect Trauma Survivors

Heather Robinson founded “The Lisa Stasi Effect,” an organization with multiple purposes. She wants to find information on her mother, recover her body, and connect those who have survived traumas. She is launching a podcast by the same name and collects donations.

Robinson also blogs on the site, sharing stories about her childhood, explaining her reasons for speaking out and seeking connections with others.

Her first post was called, “Hello… I’m The Missing Baby.”

“I’m the daughter of a generation that grew up watching Unsolved Mysteries having nightmare fueled dreams of Robert Stack reminding me I too can solve mysteries. I watched criminals come to their undoing at the hands of people like John Walsh, who took absolute heartache and tragedy and turn it into a purpose. And now I want to find my mother, Lisa Stasi who was murdered by John Robinson Sr. Also known as my adoptive uncle, godfather, kidnapper, murderer and conman,” she wrote. “If you read that carefully I assure you I am as damaged and f***** up as you would probably imagined. But what can I say I’m alive and fighting. I’ve tried for 20 years to survive, fit into a society that didn’t accept me before my trauma and one that hardly helps me survive it it.”

She said she was the organization to provide a safe haven for those who are struggling.

“I want to have a conversation, with you, the person taking the time to read this,” she wrote. “Maybe it’s curiosity or your having a tough day. Whatever the reason I hope at some point I’ve been able to make you smile and persevere. I want to use the Lisa Stasi Effect to create a safe haven for anyone who’s never felt they belong. Those who are struggling to survive. Those who have been impacted by violent crime. Anyone who’s life has been hurled into the spotlight. To my bored and lonley people out there desperately searching for something. Welcome to The Lisa Stasi Effect.”