Morgan Desjardins: Rep. Katie Hill’s Affair With Staffer Revealed in Nude Photos

Morgan Desjardins is a California woman and campaign staffer for Democratic Rep. Katie Hill who was involved in a “throuple” relationship with Hill and Hill’s estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, while she was helping Hill get elected to Congress in 2018.

A throuple is a “three-person relationship.” Hill said in a statement that it was a bad idea to be involved in a relationship like that with the then 22-year-old Desjardins and her husband, while Desjardins was a subordinate on her campaign staff, because of the power dynamic.

Hill, a freshman congresswoman seen as a rising star in the Democratic party, admitted to an affair with Desjardins, calling it “inappropriate.” She has denied having an ongoing affair with her current legislative director, Graham Kelly, who is a member of her Congressional staff. Hill has said her husband is attempting to “humiliate” her as they go through a bitter divorce.

The Daily Mail identified Desjardins as the staffer seen in nude photos with Hill, which were posted by the British tabloid and by the conservative site Red State. Hill has asked for an investigation into the leak of the nude photos.

Desjardins is 24 and from Santa Clarita, California, and is a graduate of UC Davis. The illicit photos were taken on September 11, 2017, around the same time Desjardins was hired by Hill as a staffer, The Daily Mail reports. In the pictures, Hill is seen holding a bong while naked, and showing off what appears to be a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her lower right hip, according to The Daily Mail.

In other photos, Hill, 32, is also seen in the nude while brushing Desjardins’ hair, in photo taken during a holiday trip in Fairbanks, Alaska.

BREAKING: Shocking photos of Democrat Rep. Katie Hill (CA) are revealed as she's seen NAKED showing off Nazi-ERA TATTOO while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on 'wife sharing' siteshttps://t.co/DoBCqwqEer — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about Morgan Desjardins….

1. Hill Put Out a Public Apology For Having an Affair With Desjardins

Rep. Hill was elected in November of 2018 and represents California’s 25th District. She’s the first openly bisexual member of Congress, and also serves as the Vice-Chair of the House Oversight Committee. Her husband filed for divorce in July 2019, after he accused her with having an affair with Kelly, which she has continued to vehemently deny.

On October 18, RedState.org published photos that purported to show Hill with the female staffer, whose face was blurred out. The outlet also published text messages that it claimed were sent between Hill and the staffer.

On October 23, she wrote a letter to her constituents about her affair with Desjardins. She wrote, “During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign. I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen against my better judgement. For that I apologize.”

2. Desjardins Has Earned Nearly $64,000 Working on Hill’s Congressional Team & Fights For Equal Pay

According to the Federal Election Commission, Desjardins was being paid as a consultant on Hill’s congressional team as recently as last month. Between the years of 2017 to 2018, she made roughly $50,000 as a senior staffer, and about $14,000 thus far in 2019.

In August on 2018, Desjardins wrote an article entitled “Bridging the Gap,” on Medium, which detailed the importance of equal pay between men and women, and included a direct quote from Hill. She wrote,

“Frankly, to change these cultural barriers in the workplace, we need more women in office. As Katie says, ‘If we want a government more representative of the public’s values and perspectives, we need more women weighing in on all policy decisions.’… Working for Katie Hill has been an extraordinary opportunity. I am moved by the vast support of her campaign and the thousands of people donating and volunteering their time to help elect such a qualified candidate, ready to stand up for the issues that impact women and families, just as she has done throughout her career.”

3. Desjardins Was Featured in Vice’s ‘Inside the Most Millennial Campaign Ever’ Episode on HBO

VideoVideo related to morgan desjardins: rep. katie hill’s affair with staffer revealed in nude photos 2019-10-24T15:33:25-04:00

When 30-year-old Katie Hill quit her job managing an organization that advocates for the homeless in Los Angeles to run for Congress in California’s 25th district, and take over one of the last seats in L.A. County held by a Republican, Steve Knight, her campaign received a lot of media attention.

In May 2018, HBO’s Vice News Tonight did a feature on Hill in which Desjardins was heavily featured, along with Hill’s then husband, Heslap. In the episode, which tracks what it’s like being a young woman running for office, Desjardins is always by Hill’s side, with her official title slated as “Operations Director.” In the episode she says around the five minute mark, “Politics is really weird and you never really know who’s telling the truth.”

Graham Kelly, who’s also featured in the segment said of Desjardins, “Morgan is the one who makes sure Katie gets places on time.”

4. Desjardins Grew Up in SoCal and Is Extremely Close With Her Parents & Sister

Born to parents Nor Wizen Desjardins and Joe Desjardins, who’ve been married since Nov. 20, 2003.

Her mother is originally from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while her father is American. Desjardins family are huge Green Bay Packers fans and despite Morgan’s constant traveling for Hill’s campaign, always makes it home for holidays.

Desjardins grew up in Santa Clarita, and went on to earn her college degree at University of California at Irvine, where she was an undergraduate research student.

5. The Ethics Committee Is Looking Into Hill’s Affair With Desjardins

NEW … ETHICS COMMITTEE is probing whether @KatieHill4CA was involved “sexually” with her staffer. She has denied the allegation. pic.twitter.com/YpPVUOLqFK — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 23, 2019

As per Committee rules, members “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner.” The House voted to implement this rule in 2018, following the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The statement, which was issued on October 23 reads: “The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a),” the Committee said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.”

READ NEXT: Mitt Romney Admits ‘Pierre Delecto’ Is His Secret Twitter Account