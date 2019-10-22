Graham Kelly: Rep. Katie Hill Accused of Affair With Aide

Graham Kelly is Rep. Katie Hill’s legislative director. Hill’s estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, has alleged that Hill and Kelly have been having an affair. Hill is a first-term congresswoman from California’s 25th congressional district. Her campaign was covered extensively in a series for Vice titled, “Inside The Most Millennial Campaign Ever.”

Hill’s divorce was first reported in July 2019. According to the reports, Hill married Kenny Heslep in 2010. The couple do not have any children. Heslep was requesting financial support in the fallout from the divorce.

Hill has been lauded for her efforts on the House Oversight Committee since her November 2018 election. Elle Magazine referred to Hill as “one of the most powerful freshmen in Congress, noting that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has taken Hill under her wing.”

Heavy.com has reached out to Graham Kelly for comment on the scandal.

Politico reported on October 22 that Hill had reached out to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to “deny the allegations.” Hill said in a statement, published by Politico, that read, “The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me. I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain. This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed. I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid.”

On October 18, conservative blog Red State published photos that purported to show Rep. Hill, nude, with a female staffer. The Red State report said that Hill, who has identified as bisexual, was involved in a consensual romantic relationship with Kelly and the female staffer. The Red State article says that the photos were taken during a trip to Alaska. The website also published text messages which they allege are between a female staffer and Hill. The messages two people breaking up with each other.

Red State reported on October 10 that Hill’s husband had written on Facebook regarding an article that named Hill as a “lesbian.” Hill’s husband, Kenny Heslep, wrote in a now-deleted post, “Out lesbian?!? Then why has she been sleeping with her (male) finance director for the past year at least?”

According to Kelly’s LinkedIn page, he served as Rep. Hill’s finance director from May 2017 until November 2018. During Hill’s 2018 election, Kelly was quoted in a news release as thanking the community for their grassroots support. That role was taken over by a person named Jackie W. in July 2019.

A 2018 Vice article refers to Kelly as Hill’s finance director. During the piece, Kelly is one of Hill’s staffers who wants to get negative in campaigning against Hill’s primary opponent Bryan Caforio. On the night of the primary election, Kelly was quoted by the Santa Clarita Free Press as telling a crowd at a party being held at Rep. Hill’s house, “Trust the process. My football coach said, ‘You’re down at the half? Go out and hit ‘em in the mouth in the third quarter.’ When we’re done, I think we’ll all be happy campers.” The article notes that five minutes later, the returns came in to show that Hill had 55 percent of the vote compared against Caforio’s 20 percent.

At the time of writing, Kelly has set his Twitter account to private. Kelly is still listed as Rep. Hill’s legislative director. Kelly is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

