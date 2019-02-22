Kenny Heslep, Katie Hill’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Kenny Heslep, 35, is the husband of Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, who represents California’s 25th district. Rep. Hill, 31, was elected in November of 2018 and is the first openly bisexual member of Congress.

1. Katie Hill & Kenny Heslep Got Married in June of 2010 & Have a Small Farm in Southern California

Kenny Heslep and Katie Hill got married on June 12, 2010. She shared a photo on their anniversary in 2018 and included in the caption that they had been in each other’s lives for 14 years. The caption reads in part, “Your love and support get me through the toughest challenges life throws at us, and I am so proud of the life we have built together. Grateful for every single one of our adventures together and can’t wait to see where the next one takes us. I love you, babe!”

They live in Agua Dulce, a small town northeast of Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County.

The Hesleps operate a small farm from their home. The Los Angeles Daily News reported during Hill’s congressional race that she and Heslep have chickens, turkeys, goats and a horse. They also have dogs and cats.

2. Kenny Heslep Needed Surgery in 2010 Due to a Collapsed Lung

Katie Hill explained on her campaign Facebook page that her husband’s former health problem signficantly influenced her views on health care in the United States. (She’s an advocate for universal health care).

In 2010, prior to their wedding, Kenny Heslep did not have insurance. He had recently begun a new job and was not yet eligible for this employer’s plan.

Heslep complained of chest pains and shortness of breath, but tried to avoid going to the doctor due to lack of insurance. The goal had been to wait until after their wedding, when he could be added to Hill’s insurance plan. But after Heslep could not even walk up a flight of stairs, he decided it would not be a good idea to wait to see a doctor.

The doctor told Heslep that one of his lungs had collapsed and he needed surgery. Rep. Hill explained in the video embedded above that the procedure and his 11 days in the hospital left them $200,000 in debt. They ended up moving in with Heslep’s parents in order to pay down the hospital bills.

3. Heslep & Hill Love Rock Climbing

Kenny Heslep appears to be just as active as his wife, despite his previous health issue. The couple has shared many photos from their rock climbing adventures. Hill even showed off her climbing skills in a campaign ad.

Some of the areas they mentioned in Facebook photos include the Alabama Hills in Inyo County, California; Mount Whitney; and Orpierre, France.

4. Both Heslep & Hill Grew Up in Rural Areas & Own Guns

Kenny Heslep and Katie Hill are Democrats who own guns. Hill’s father is a police officer and both of her grandfathers were veterans.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in October of 2018, Hill was asked if her upbringing created a disconnect with voters in Los Angeles. She explained to the magazine that both she and Heslep grew up in rural areas and that her district was one in which people were accustomed to handling firearms.

“We have the highest number of law enforcement officials of any district my country. And we have the second-highest number of veterans of any district in the country. On top of that, a quarter of our district is rural. So people do own guns. That’s how my husband and I both grew up. Forty percent of our district owns a gun or lives in a household with a gun.”

5. Kenny Heslep & Katie Hill Do Not Have Children Yet, But Suffered a Miscarriage Before They Got Married

Katie Hill and Kenny Heslep dated for several years before they got married in 2010. When she was 18 and he was 22, they found out they were pregnant after they’d been dating for about one year. Hill says she was on birth control at the time and the news was completely unexpected.

Hill addressed the unplanned pregnancy in an interview with PopSugar in 2017, which she shared to her campaign’s Facebook page. She explained that even though she had always considered herself to be pro-choice, and that as a college freshman she was not ready to be a mother, she felt torn with what to do. Hill said that she and Kenny were sitting at a McDonald’s one day, and he said that the decision about whether to keep the baby was entirely up to her, and that he would support her either way.

Hill explained that she struggled immensely to make a choice, and thought she would end up keeping the baby. However, she ended up having a miscarriage. “I started sobbing with simultaneous tears of relief and sadness and guilt at feeling relief, and confusion at feeling sad, and just so much conflicting emotion and just the reality of being faced with that situation.” Hill said the experience further reierated her belief that a woman should have the right to choose.