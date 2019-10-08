Thaddeous Green & Michael Mitchell Sought for Joshua Brown’s Shooting

Thaddeous Green and Michael Mitchell have been issued arrest warrants for capital murder in connection to the shooting of Joshua Brown, Dallas Police shared in a press conference today. Joshua Brown, a witness in Amber Guyger’s murder trial, was shot and killed late Friday night, October 4, 2019, at a Dallas apartment complex. Police said that Brown was killed during a drug deal.

1. Thaddeous Green & Michael Mitchell Are at Large & Police Are Seeking Them as Suspects in Capital Murder

Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, are sought as suspects in connection with Joshua Brown’s murder and an arrest warrant have been issued for them. Another suspect is in custody, Jacquerious Mitchell, 20.

Thaddeous Green is suspected to be the one who shot Joshua Brown, according to testimony from Jacquerious Mitchell who is in custody.

Police said Green and Michael Mitchell are considered armed and dangerous.

Jacquerious Mitchell was taken to the hospital for treatment following an altercation and shooting, according to the police. He remains hospitalized and is in police custody.

2. Police Said the Suspects Drove to Dallas from Lousiana to Purchase Drugs from Joshua Brown

In a Dallas Police press conference, police said that all three suspects are from Alexandria, Louisiana and drove to Dallas to purchase drugs from Joshua Brown, according to testimony from Jacquerious Mitchell. Green was suspected of being the facilitator, police said. They said that according to Jacquerious Mitchell, Green got out of the vehicle and had a conversation with Brown that escalated to a physical altercation.

Jacquerious said that he got out of the car and told police that Joshua shot him in the chest and ordered him back into the car.

He said that while he was in the vehicle, he heard two more gunshots. Jacquerious said that Thaddeous shot Joshua twice.

Michael Mitchell was the driver and dropped Green off at an unknown location and then took Jacquerious for treatment, Jacquerious told police. Jacquerious is now in police custody. Green and Michael Mitchell are still at large.

Green took Joshua’s backpack and his gun, Jacquerious Mitchell told police.

In the press conference, police said they received numerous tips and executed a search warrant, where they confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges, and more than $4,000 in cash, from Joshua Brown’s home.

We received numerous tips that led us to execute a search warrant for Mr. Brown’s apartment. We confiscated 12 lbs. of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

The police ask for help capturing the two suspects who aren’t in custody. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

3. Joshua Brown Was Shot Twice in the Lower Body

A statement that Brown was shot in the mouth and head was not correct. Dallas police corrected the details and said he was shot multiple times in the lower portion of his body. During the press conference, they confirmed that he had been shot twice, including once in the spine traveling upward.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he and others would work to ensure a transparent investigation.

Dallas County, the City of Dallas and others will work to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the murder of Joshua Brown. Mr. Brown was not shot in the mouth or head but was shot more than one time. Many career professionals are hard at work on this case. — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 6, 2019

Regarding rumors about the shooting being connected to Amber Guyger’s trial, police said during the press conference: “I assure you that is simply not true.”

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is investigating the case for Joshua Brown’s family, said on Twitter: “DPD has made an arrest in the case involving the slaying of #JoshuaBrown. Chief Hall will hold a Press conf at 1PM CST. I continue to urge @DallasPD to recuse themselves from this investigation. The reliability of any arrest/prosecution will be undermined by their involvement.”

Dallas Police said on Twitter than any rumors about Brown’s death being related to Guyger’s trial are incorrect.

4. Joshua Brown Was Shot at Atera Apartments, About Five Miles from Where Botham Jean Was Shot

Incorrect rumors on social media initially indicated that Brown, who had been a witness in Amber Guyger’s trial, was shot at the same South Side Flats complex where Botham Jean was shot. But this report was not true. The map above shows the distance from South Side Flats, where Botham Jean was killed, to the apartments where Joshua Brown was killed.

According to NBC DFW, Brown was shot at 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, October 4, at the Atera apartments on the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road. The shooting was in the vicinity of the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue. WFAA confirmed the same location for Brown’s shooting.

Jean was shot at South Side Flats, according to reports by The Daily Beast, NBC DFW, and others. Jean was killed just about a year ago in September 2018. South Side Flats is located at 1210 S. Lamar St. in Dallas, Texas.

The two apartments are approximately five-and-a-half miles or 12 minutes apart if traffic is fairly light.

5. Attorney Lee Merritt Said that Brown’s Testimony Undermined Part of Guyger’s Defense

While testifying at Amber Guyger’s trial, Joshua Brown broke down and needed a recess before continuing his witness testimony.

In his testimony, Brown said he had met Botham Jean the day of his shooting because of a noise complaint. But he had heard Jean before. He said he heard him singing Gospel music and songs by Drake.

He said he heard about a noise complaint from the leasing office earlier that day at 2 p.m. and that was when he met Botham Jean for the first time, just before Jean was later killed. He said the complaint was strange because there had been no noise. He left later that night to watch a football game.

Attorney Lee Merritt was the one who first broke the news of Brown’s murder. He had spoken to an Assistant District Attorney in the Dallas District Attorney’s office who confirmed Brown’s identity to him before local news revealed his name. In a Facebook post, Merritt said that Brown provided key testimony that undermined Guyger’s defense.

Joshua Brown attended the University of South Florida for college (after attending in Arizona) and studied interdisciplinary science, according to his witness testimony in Guyger’s trial.

While at USF, Brown was on the football team as a defensive back, WTSP reported. He played in eight games.

Sadly, Brown was the second 2012 USF teammate killed in a violent crime. Elkino Watson, defensive lineman, was stabbed and killed in September 2015, Tampa Bay Times reported.

