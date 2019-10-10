Tommy Hicks Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tommy Hicks Jr. is the investor and Republican party co-chair who was pictured with Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, along with Donald Trump Jr., in May 2019.

Along with the president’s son, Hicks, 41, was on the board of the America First SuperPac during the 2016 election. Hicks was named co-chair of the party in early 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hicks Had a ‘Power Breakfast’ With Trump Jr., Igor Fruman & Lev Parnas in Beverly Hills in 2019

This photo, from left to right. 1. Donald Trump Jr.

2. Tommy Hicks Jr. (RNC co-chair, former co-chair of Trump campaign finance committee & America First PAC)

3.. Lev Parnas (indicted & arrested last night)

4. Igor Fruman (indicted & arrested last night)#ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/ie0m1dVGKM — Shamus McGillicuddy (@ShamusMc1) October 10, 2019

A Facebook post from Parnas declared that the foursome was having a “Power Breakfast” at the Beverly Hills Polo Lounge in Thousand Oaks, California. On October 9, Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles Airport with one-way tickets for international travel. Hours before the arrest, the duo had lunch with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a hotel owned by the Trump organization, reports the Wall Street Journal.

2. Hicks Is Married With 3 Children

On his Twitter page, Hicks identifies himself as the co-chairman of the Republican party, as well as being a husband and father to three children. Hicks goes on to say that he’s a fan of the Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. Hicks is a 2001 graduate of the University of Texas in Austin.

3. Hicks’ Father Has Owned Multiple Sports Teams Over the Years & Was a Big Supporter of Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 Presidential Campaign

Hicks is the son of Dallas-based sports investor Tom Hicks, who infamously owned Liverpool F.C. in the English Premier League along with George Gillett, as well as the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers. Tom Hicks was on the political action committee for Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign.

4. Hicks First Met President Donald Trump in 2002

Hicks told Buzzfeed in a February 2019 that he first met President Trump on a private flight in 2002 where the two talked about baseball statistics. Hicks said of his friendship with Donald Trump Jr., “We both have kind of famous fathers. We’re both juniors. We could complain about things that nobody else would care about.”

The New York Times reports that Hicks and Trump Jr. are hunting buddies who have “hunted white-tailed deer in Texas, birds in Scotland and pheasant in Hungary.”

Upon Trump’s upset election in 2016, the Dallas News reported that the president and Hicks are mutual friends with Dallas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach. The founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, told the newspaper that “Gentry and Tommy really saved this election. When they came on board, things were in flux. It was a campaign looking for leadership. Gentry and Tommy delivered that through incredible sacrifice. They put pieces together that put the Trump campaign on a path to victory.” The article mentions that Hicks and Beach had raised more than $2 million in the days after the 2016 Republican National Convention.

During the same article, Hicks fawned over the president and his family saying, “I’m so proud of the Trump family. They’re amazing to work with. All the siblings killed themselves to deliver this victory. Donald is the most energetic 70-year-old I’ve ever met in my life. He has more energy than I do, and I’m half his age. The Trumps are going to kick butt for America.”

5. Hicks Says the President’s Election Strategy in 2020 Is to ‘Frack the Democratic Party’

THANK YOU, @realDonaldTrump, for delivering such a powerful & insightful message tonight. With POTUS fighting for our country—we will indeed KEEP AMERICA GREAT! #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/MkyyHOdnDO — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) June 19, 2019

Hicks said of Trump’s election strategy in 2020, “He’s trying to frack the Democratic Party.” Hicks said that the president can divide the Democratic party and that the opposition party should be concerned about a third-party challenger. Hicks went on to say that he believed he could be a “bridge-builder” in the Republican party thanks to his Texas-connections to Senator Ted Cruz and to the Bush family, Hicks father bought the Texas Rangers from the Bush family in 1998.

ProPublica reported in July 2019 that Hicks had been a key part of discussions between the Trump White House and Chinese officials with regard to technology. That feature went on to say that at the age of 18, Hicks pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge. Hicks had been accused, along with two others, of attacking a fellow high school student at a party. ProPublica said that the victim told police one of his assailants, it’s not known which one, asked him prior to the assault, “What is your name, f*****?”

The ProPublica feature on Hicks’ life says that one of his key roles during Trump’s presidency was working on the 2018 freeing of American pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkey. The website goes on to say that Hicks led a Republican delegation to Taiwan in April 2018.

