WATCH: Violent Trump Parody Video vs. Original ‘Kingsman’ Video

A violent Trump parody video was reportedly shown at an American Priority conference at President Donald Trump’s Miami resort this weekend, according to reports by The New York Times. The video is a parody of a Colin Firth action movie from 2015 called Kingsman: The Secret Service. Here’s a look at the video that was reportedly shown at the resort meeting compared to the original movie it was taken from. It should be noted that The New York Times did not show the clip that was sent to them, and the parody clip has only been identified based on descriptions that seem to mostly match a parody video posted in 2018.

The Violent Trump Parody Video Was Made in 2018 Based on a 2015 Colin Firth Action Movie with Samuel Jackson

The original report from The New York Times indicates that an anonymous person who attended the American Priority conference last week sent the video to the Times through an intermediary. The Times describes the video as showing Trump stabbing and assaulting news media and political opponents. The video includes Internet memes, along with Trump’s head digitally altered over a church shooter who is enacting violence inside the “Church of Fake News.” The Times report, however, never shows the video.

The Times also notes that “parts of the video” appeared to be from a YouTube video posted in 2018. The video is described as showing a digital Trump shooting people at close range and attacking Rosie O’Donnell while also setting Bernie Sanders on fire.

The video that appears to match the description is below. It was originally shared in July 2018 by a YouTube channel called TheGeekzTeam.

Content Warning: There are some graphic moments showing shootings and stabbings in the video below that may be disturbing to some. This is all digitally created and none of the content is real. The video was originally called “The Trumpsman” and was a parody of Kingsman. You can watch the Trump parody meme version below.

For comparison, here is the original clip from Kingsman upon which the parody video is based.

Warning: The content below is graphic and may be disturbing to some. The content is taken from a movie and none of the content is real.

As you can see by comparing the two videos, the Trump parody was taken directly from Kingsman. The scenes are nearly identical, with news media logos and faces superimposed on the actors who were in the original movie.

The Colin Firth movie was called Kingsman: The Secret Service and it released in 2015 to a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The synopsis for the movie reads: “Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin (Taron Egerton), whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing estate and seems headed for a life behind bars. However, dapper agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) recognizes potential in the youth and recruits him to be a trainee in the secret service. Meanwhile, villainous Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) launches a diabolical plan to solve the problem of climate change via a worldwide killing spree.”

As for the Trump parody version, it appears to have been first released in 2018 by The GeekzTeam. They’ve released numerous Trump parody videos on their YouTube channel, which has more than 18,000 subscribers.

The American Priority Conference and Festival took place October 10-12 in Miami, Florida. It was held at the Trump resort, Trump National Doral, according to the website. The New York Times noted that Trump surrogates, including Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, were speakers at the conference. But all have said they did not know about the video.

The event’s organizer, Alex Phillips, told The New York Times that the clip was played as part of a meme exhibit submitted by third parties and not endorsed by the conference. The organizer denounced the video and said he would investigate why it was shown.

A Trump campaign spokesman also said they did not know about the video and it was not associated with Trump’s campaign.

