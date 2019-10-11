WATCH: Viral Video Shows Teacher’s Racist Rant in Pennsylvania

A viral video shows the moment a white middle school teacher in Pennsylvania hurled a racial slur at a black parent in a school parking lot. You can watch the video later in this story but be forewarned that the language in it is disturbing.

Renee Greeley was named as the Pennsylvania middle school teacher in the video. The video shows the woman also taunted the black parent, Rasheed Noel, by claiming he must be on welfare. It all started after a fender bender in the school parking lot, and culminated with the teacher allegedly calling Noel a “n*gger,” according to Delco Times. Noel posted the video on his Facebook page.

Greeley is listed as a teacher at Drexel Middle School in the Upper Darby School District, which is near Philadelphia. She’s now on administrative leave as the school district investigates.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Woman Named as Greeley Uttering a Racial Slur During the Verbal Altercation in the Parking Lot

The video starts off with Noel says, “I guess she’s done cursing and screaming.”

That’s when it starts getting ugly. “You’re probably on welfare, too,” Greeley says as she seems to be wiping something off the truck’s bumper or checking it out. “Not even a little bit. Six figures a year,” says Noel.

“Bullsh*t,” responds Greeley. “It’s ‘cuz I’m young and I’m black is the reason why you would say that,” he says. “That’s right, because you’re black,” says Greeley.

Noel then tells her: “Probably on welfare.” Greeley retorts, “That’s right, always looking to milk the system. And you see me, a white woman, so you think I got money.”

Noel responds: “Not even a little bit. Don’t even look like you got it. Not even a little bit,” to which Greeley says, “Go back to your welfare, your section 8 house.” Noel then says he has a 3,200-square foot house. “Oh shut up,” Greeley says.

Noel tells Greeley repeatedly that she’s mad and nervous. “F*ck off, n*gger,” the video captures her saying. “I’m sorry?” Noel responds.

“You heard me,” Greeley said. “This situation can change real quick,” Noel says.

Greeley says: “Oh yeah? What are you going to do about it?” Noel responds: “You better stay over there is what I’m going to tell you.”

“Oh yeah? Come on, bring it on,” says Greeley. The video then ends.

Noel Later Said the School District Was Doing ‘Everything in its Power’ to Handle the Situation Well

Delco Times reported that the school district placed Greeley on administrative leave after she was identified as the woman in the video.

In a post on Facebook, Rasheed Noel said that he felt the school district handled the situation well.

“I commend the Upper Darby school district for taking quick action on this teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School. They are doing everything in their power to make sure people like this teacher become non existent in any school,” he wrote.

“Listen close at 1:17 what she calls me (N****). She hits my car and acts like this on school property in front of students and staff. After meeting with the superintendent of Upper Darby school district and his staff, I’m hear to say they absolutely care about their community. #ZeroTolerance.” Heavy has reached out to Noel for additional comment. Greeley has not made any public comment on the controversy.

According to her LinkedIn page, Greeley works as a “Business Computer Teacher at Upper Darby School District” in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that she’s been with the district since 2008.

On a Glogster page, Greeley wrote: “My name is Ms. Renee Greeley. This is my 23rd year of teaching. I am a Business/Computers/Information Technology Teacher in Upper Darby School District. I am certified to teach elementary education, middle school science, and BCIT. I am also certified to as an Instructional Technology Specialist and completed the Principal Certification program. I have taught middle school science, Language Arts, and Math.”

