Trump’s Dallas, Texas Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Dallas, Texas, tonight. Will he talk about the impeachment proceedings against him or the Democratic debate from a couple of days ago? Will he talk about Joe Biden and the Ukraine? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Dallas will be held at the American Airlines Center at 2500 Victory Avenue in Dallas. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expect this to be a big event, since capacity at the American Airlines Center is 20,000 for concerts. Guests were able to start lining up as early as 6 a.m. Central the day of the event, and doors opened at 4 p.m. Central.

There’s already a lot of hype for this rally. Like many of his rallies, it’s possible that more people will be in an overflow area if too many show up for seats in the arena with capacity for 20,000.

You can see people lined up below, hours before the doors opened.

This video was taken just before 2 p.m., about two hours before doors opened and five hours before the rally.

Crowd outside American Airlines Center in Dallas waiting to enter Pres. Donald Trump’s rally. Event begins at 7. Doors open at 4. I took this video just before 2pm. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/czSkZzVDql — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) October 17, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott will meet Trump on the tarmac but will not be at the rally due to another event taking place in Houston that he’s attending, the Corpus Christi Caller Times noted. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Ted Cruz will be at the rally tonight, among others.

What To Know If You’re Attending

The following items are prohibited, according to the American Airlines Center:

Alcoholic beverages/illegal drugs

Food and drinks

Drones or other flying devices

Video recorders and audio recorders

Glass, plastic, metal containers and flasks

Fireworks/flares, Laser pointers

Coolers (hard/soft side)

Weapons of any kind including knives

Baby seats or carriers

Artificial noise makers (air horns, drums, whistles)

Balloons, glow sticks, frisbees, permanent markers, spray paint, streamers, glitter/confetti

Beach balls or Inflatables

Parcels or packages

Chairs/stools

Pamphlets, product samples

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, helmets

Laptop/Tablet computers, 2-way radios, flashlights

Bags ( large bags, suitcases, luggage, backpacks): may not be larger than 14″x14″x6”

Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate

No professional photography equipment allowed. No selfie sticks, GoPros or iPads. No detachable lenses. Point-and-shoot cameras only.

A militia-like group called The Oath Keepers plans to be at the event to provide extra security for attendees, the Dallas Morning News shared. Stewart Rhodes told the Dallas News that they were going to be there to protect people against left-wing protesters. The group said they’ll be providing escorts to supporters as they arrive and leave the rally.

This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

