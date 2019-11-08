Ashley Bianco, Former CBS Producer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Bianco is the former CBS producer who was fired following the leaking of a video showing ABC News reporter Amy Robach’s upset at having a Jeffrey Epstein story spiked by the network. Bianco Is a two-time Emmy award-winning producer.

On November 5, a video emerged from conservative James O’Keefe’s activist organization Project Veritas. Reporter Yashar Ali tweeted that Bianco was the CBS reporter who had been fired following the leak. Ali reiterated that Bianco is not accused of leaking the video to O’Keefe but because “ABC News determined that she accessed the footage of Robach.”

The recording was made in July 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bianco Told Her Side of the Story to Megyn Kelly in a November 2019 Interview

On November 8, Bianco told her side of the story in an exclusive interview with Megyn Kelly. Kelly posted the interview to her YouTube and Instagram page. Kelly recorded in the interview on the same day that she launched her Instagram page.

Amy Robach Frustrated ABC Buried Her Jeffrey Epstein Report | E! NewsThe "GMA" cohost is seen in an unreleased video livid that her interview with the billionaire's alleged sexual assault victim was scrapped. Watch! #AmyRobach #ENews #CelebrityNews #JeffreyEpstein Watch Live from E! here: http://bit.ly/2vGuD5g Subscribe: http://bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy and the rest of the E! News team bring you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive segments, celebrity highlights, trend reports and more, The E! News channel is the only destination Pop Culture fans need to stay in the know. Download the E! News App: https://eonline.onelink.me/yMtl/4ead5017 Connect with E! News: Visit the E! News WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/enews Like E! News on FACEBOOK: http://eonli.ne/ENewsFB Check out E! News on INSTAGRAM: http://eonli.ne/ENewsIG Follow E! News on TWITTER: http://eonli.ne/ENewsTW Amy Robach Frustrated ABC Buried Her Jeffrey Epstein Report | E! News http://www.youtube.com/user/enews 2019-11-07T01:30:59.000Z

The Daily Mail reports that Bianco contacted Kelly specifically in order to conduct an interview. Kelly has been largely absent from public appearances since leaving NBC.

2. Bianco Is a Graduate of Emory University

VideoVideo related to ashley bianco, former cbs producer: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-08T12:55:28-05:00

Online records show that Bianco is a graduate of Emory University in Georgia. Bianco attended the school between 2012 and 2016 where she studied Comparative Literature with a focus on Journalistic Studies. Bianco is graduated from high school in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

4. Bianco Formerly Worked for ‘Good Morning America’

According to her now-deleted Twitter page, Bianco is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist and producer for “CBS This Morning.” On her now-deleted LinkedIn page, Bianco says that she was formerly a producer on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Bianco left ABC for CBS in October 2019. Bianco is listed as a producer on “Good Morning America” in the 2018 and 2019 press releases for Daytime Emmy awards.

4. Bianco Was Fired After ABC News Let Their Counterparts at CBS Know About Her Alleged Actions

CBS fires former ABC staffer who accessed Amy Robach's audio: ReportCBS has reportedly fired a former ABC staffer who accessed ABC Host Amy Robach's hot mic comments about Jeffrey Epstein. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is the leading business network on television, topping CNBC in Business Day viewers for the second consecutive year. The network is available in more than 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX, FBN has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and London. Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ Watch full episodes of FBN Primetime shows Lou Dobbs Tonight: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlist/longform-lou-dobbs-tonight Trish Regan Primetime: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlist/longform-trish-regan-primetime Kennedy: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlist/longform-kennedy Follow Fox Business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxBusiness Follow Fox Business on Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxbusiness Follow Fox Business on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxbusiness 2019-11-07T19:58:53.000Z

Page Six had reported on November 7 that a female CBS staffer had been fired as a result of the leak but did not name Bianco as that person. The Page Six report goes on to say that the staffer formerly worked at ABC News and had recorded Robach’s rant. She was fired after executives from ABC News let their counterparts at CBS know about the alleged actions.

5. Robach Has Now Said That the Epstein Story Did Not Meet ABC News’ Editorial Standards

The hot-mike moment saw Robach complaining about have had a story about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2016. The story was an interview that Robach had conducted with Epstein’s “sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre.” Epstein had been accused of allowing British royal family Prince Andrew to have sex with Giuffre.

Robach said that the ABC bosses refused to go forward with it. In a statement following the leaking of the video, Robach said that ABC News was not satisfied that the story met their editorial standards.

Robach said in the video, which was a conversation between the anchor and a producer, “I’ve had this interview for years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School