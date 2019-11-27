Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien Today: Where Is He Now?

Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien is Jimmy Hoffa’s friend, who described Hoffa as a father figure. According to public records, O’Brien is now 85 and living in Boca Raton, Florida. O’Brien has dealt with numerous health issues in recent years, many related to his diabetes.

O’Brien’s relationship with his foster father, the late Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa, has gone under intense speculation. For many years, O’Brien was a leading suspect in Hoffa’s abduction and murder. Frank Sheeran eventually admitted to killing Hoffa to author Charles Brandt; the apparent confession would then be released in Brandt’s biography of Sheeran, titled Do You Paint Houses?

There are still many who don’t believe Sheeran’s claim that he killed Hoffa alone.

O’Brien has a wife named Brenda. The couple have children, and grandchildren. Here’s what you need to know:

O’Brien Said He Doesn’t Think the Hoffa Case ‘Will Ever Be Solved’

O’Brien, who has described Hoffa as a father figure to him, gave his last public interview in 2006. To the Associated Press, he said, “At this point, after 31 years – I don’t know how much longer God is going to keep me on this Earth, but I just don’t see it. I just don’t think it will ever be solved.”

O’Brien also called the speculation around his alleged involvement with Hoffa’s death frustrating; he said he keeps a framed photo of Hoffa and his wife on his desk, and that they were good friends. “It’s very frustrating. I have so much inside, my love for him and his family,” he explained. “How long can you keep talking to people and being honest with people?”

O’Brien was banned from contact with the Teamsters for alleged links to organized crime. He denies those links, and lamented that ban, saying that it made it difficult for him to visit friends, or even attend funerals. “I’ve been taking a beating because of people who are not legitimate people,” he said. “My family gets the brunt. I’m trying to say it’s not true, it never happened.”

O’Brien’s Wife, Brenda, Frequently Posts Photos & Updates of Their Lives to Facebook

O’Brien’s wife, Brenda, is very active on social media and frequently posts Facebook statuses about her and O’Brien’s life, marking milestones along the way. In August, Brenda wrote a Facebook post about O’Brien’s health struggles, particularly with his diabetes.

She wrote,

Chuck has gone many years with boots for his foot. Diabetes has plagued him most of our married life. He is tough and has gone through many bouts of pain, but he beat it and now just has his walker and diabetes tennis shoes. All sores have healed and it is a blessing. We were in Santa Monica visiting Brett and Karen and my grandchildren Nicholas and Christopher. This is around the end of his boot era. Thanks goodness.

Brenda is originally from Memphis, Tennessee. She has a Facebook page for her songwriting career. The information on the page reads, “Brenda O’Brien is a famed country songwriter from Memphis. Her songs are in keeping with classic Country, with bouncy, fun, and ROWDY, new edge!”

