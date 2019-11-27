Frank Sheeran’s Daughters Today: Where Are They Now?

Frank Sheeran’s daughters are Peggy Sheeran, MaryAnne Francis Cahill, Dolores Sheeran Miller, and Connie Sheeran Griffin. As of 2018, Peggy, Dolores, and Connie are still alive. Little is known of Peggy, who stopped talking to her father in 1975 and hasn’t spoken out about him since.

MaryAnne Cahill died in February 2018 at 69 years old. The cause of death was not specified. As for her sisters Connie and Dolores, they both are active on social media and often post photos of their families, both in the past and present-tense.

In I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘the Irishman’ Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa, Frank said of his daughters,

Mary did the raising of the girls. All my daughters never gave me a headache on their behavior. Not due to my care. Due to their mother’s attention and the way she raised them…I feel very bad about it now. I wasn’t an abusive father, but I started getting a little neglectful, and Mary was too good a woman, too easy on me. Then at some point, I just joined that other culture and I stopped coming home…I was a selfish bastard. I thought I was doing good by giving money, but I didn’t give the kids enough family time.

Here’s what you need to know about where all of Frank Sheeran’s daughters are today, in 2019:

Dolores Miller, 55, Is a Former Medical Secretary & Realtor

Dolores Sheeran Miller, 55, is a former medical secretary and a realtor, according to her Facebook. She’s married to Michael Miller. Miller suffered a stroke in 2016; she posted a status about it, confirming her return to good health.

She wrote,

Dolores was 12 when her father divorced her mother, Mary. He would eventually marry his second wife, Irene, and have another daughter named Connie. You can learn more about Dolores here.

Peggy Sheeran Stopped Talking to Her Father After Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

In 1975, Jimmy Hoffa disappeared after he called his wife to say that he was being stood up for a meeting he’d planned with two mob bosses. He was never seen again; seven years later, in 1982, he was declared legally dead. Investigators never found his body.

There were multiple suspects in the Hoffa disappearance, including Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien. However, Sheeran admitted to killing Hoffa in I Heard You Paint Houses. He also said his daughter, Peggy, stopped speaking to him after Hoffa disappeared.

It’s worth noting that even though Sheeran “confessed” to the murder, investigators have not been able to verify the veracity of this claim with physical evidence.

Connie Sheeran Griffin Is Married & Often Posts Supportive Messages for Organizations Like Planned Parenthood

Unlike her sister Dolores, Connie Sheeran Griffin’s Facebook bears virtually no acknowledgement of her famous parents. Instead, she uses social media to support causes like reproductive rights, and posts photos of her children, grandchildren, and pets.

Connie is the only daughter from Sheeran’s second marriage with his wife, Irene. She’s the youngest of the four daughters, and hasn’t given an interview about her father’s compelling history. She is quite philanthropic, though.

She frequently posts about fundraisers and worthy causes to her social media. Organizations she supports includes the Center for Reproductive Rights, and a Sandy Hook Promise petition to ban a video game with a fictionalized school shooting from being sold.

MaryAnne Cahill Died in 2018; She Was a Registered Nurse

MaryAnne Cahil died on February 13, 2018, at 69 years old. Per her obituary, she was survived by her sisters, her husband, Richard, her son Christopher, her daughter Kelly, and their spouses and children. She was preceded in death by two of her sons, Richard Jr. and Matthew.

MaryAnne’s obituary reads in part,